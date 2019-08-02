The kick off to the Sibley County Fair in Arlington saw some spectacular racing and a huge payday for Derek Green of Granada as he cinched the IMCA Stock Car feature by leading every lap in the flag-to-flag, 30-lap race except the first one.
Commemorating the Sibley County Fair's 150th anniversary, drivers that qualified for the draw had a unique opportunity and probably a first in the country as they chose a sheep from a group that were on the front stretch and their handlers had a number for them. Green drew No. 3, and it only took one lap to get to the front of the field. He and Elijah Zevenbergen of Ocheyeden, Iowa, battled back and forth on the track, but half way through the race Green was working around lapped traffic which gave him distance from Zevenbergen. By lap 16th Matt Speckman from Sleepy Eye, who had started 10th, was closing in on Zevenbergen, and by the following lap, he passed him, and Zevenbergen fell off the pace a bit when Chad Schroeder from Belle Plaine also got around him. The lapped cars gave the rest of the field troubles trying to gain on the front of the field. Green took the win with Speckman taking 2nd, Schroeder in 3rd and Zevenbergen took 4th with Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg rounding out the top 5.
Green had a payday of $4,240 which included lap money of $1,740 that area businesses donated. There were also three random draws in the class worth $500 to a driver that had raced twice at Arlington Raceway this season. The first two were sponsored by Sunoco Race Fuels and B&B Racing Chassis. The winners of these were Chad Schroeder, Matt Schauer from Arlington and Dan Eckblad from St. Peter, who also won the hard luck award sponsored by Geib Well and Water as was the only driver that did not finish in the 24 car field.
Jared Boumeester of Waseca was victorious for the 3rd consecutive year at the Sibley County Stock Car Shootout in the IMCA Sport Modified feature. Jeremy Brown of Elko was the early leader in the race. But after five times around the track, Boumeester found his groove and he was fast. He led from lap 5 to the finish to win. Matt Looft from Swea City, Iowa, and no veteran the the track drew No. 8 and worked his way through the field to challenge Boumeester but he didn't have enough time as the two drivers raced around lapped traffic but in the end, Boumeester came out ahead. Eric Larsen of Madison Lake won the extra $100 hardcharger award for passing 14 cars as he started 22nd and finished 8th.
The IMCA Hobby feature saw Scott Koep of Winthrop take off from his pole position draw and and lead for the first eight laps. A yellow flag was thrown when a car stopped on the front stretch which gave the 75c Cory Probst of Brewster the opportunity he was waiting for as he gained on Koep on the restart and stayed right with him By lap 9, Probst was the new leader with Brad Becker of Arlington passing Koep as well. A few laps later Koep had troubles, fell off the pace and ended up in the infield ending his nice run of the night. As the race resumed, Probst led Becker around the track while Luke Trebelhorn of Buffalo and brother Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop tried diligently to gain on Probst but settled for 3rd and 4th respectively.