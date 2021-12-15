As the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team continued to search for its first win of the season, the Giants played in their fourth road game of the season and third in a row against the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendal Panthers. Despite improvements on the offensive end, it was the Panthers who came out on top with the 78-48 win, dropping LS-H to 0-5 on the season.
"We are continuing to work as a team and support our teammates whether on the floor, or on the bench," said Giants head coach Sherri Fritz.
Sam Wilbright continued to pace LS-H on offense with 23 points while adding five rebounds and four steals and has been a definite bright spot for the team.
"Sam Wilbright has really stepped up her game this year" Fritz noted. "She is currently our leading scorer and also helps out on the defensive end getting steals and rebounds."
Rhyan Fritz scored six points for the Giants while Madi Wilbright added five and Brynn Biedscheid and Lexi Terwedo each added four.
Biedscheid also led the team in rebounds with seven.
Fritz added, "Our posts continue to work hard to get the ball inside - and our guards are becoming more confident with their outside shots."
The Giants return to the hardwood Thursday, Dec. 16 when they make the short trip to Montgomery to take on Tri City United with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.