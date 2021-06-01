The Tri-City United baseball team's (2-14) season came to a sudden end on Saturday after a blowout game in Sibley East's favor. In the first round of the Section 2AA tournament, the Wolverines held the Titans scoreless for six innings before racking up a 9-0 win.
Sibley East had given the Titans trouble before this season, taking 15-5 and 10-0 wins in the months earlier. The Wolverines continued that trend, racking up three runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth. Sibley East's dominance was aided by five errors by the Titans.
Collin Barnett pitched for the first 3.2 innings and gave up all nine runs. Max Krautkramer took over for the remaining 2.1 innings and kept Sibley East scoreless. But the Titans failed take advantage of the remaining innings. TCU only collected one hit through the game, produced by Barnett.