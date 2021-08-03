The Braves put forth their best effort of the season on Sunday with aggressive pitching, clutch hitting and solid defense.
Trailing 1-0 after two, with two outs, Neil Radicle reached on an infield error at short and scored on a double by Jay Link over the the centerfielder’s head.
In the fifth, Chris Kleinschmidt and Justin Lutterman both singled. After two outs, Kollee Burkhardsmeier tripled over the rightfielder’s head and proceeded to score on Scott Schaffler’s single to left.
Leading 4-2, the Braves opened the margin by scoring four times. Brad O’Keefe, Marc Collins and Landon Little all singled to load the bases. Kleinschmidt drove in O’Keefe on a fielder’s choice. Lutterman walked. Singles by Link and Burkhardsmeier plated three more.
Braves pitchers scattered nine hits by a good hitting Miller team. Veteran Lynn Schwarz started on the hill for the locals, going the first five innings and southpaw Link hurled the final two innings.
The Braves are home Friday evening at 7:30, hosting the Waconia Islanders. This is their final regular season game before they await seeding for the MSMABA State Tourney.