The Tri-City United weightlifting team had a stellar finish at Burnsville with eight athletes standing on the first place podium on Feb. 1. It was highly attended with 17 lifters from TCU competing, five of which were first-timers.
“I thought the kids lifted great,” said TCU Coach Andrew Meier. “We had some nerves with some of the new lifters, and to be honest, some of our experienced as well, but once the meet started I thought we used that energy for good use.”
In varsity girls, Alexis Nuebauer topped the 55 kg weight class and earned first place by lifting a total 86 kg. In Varsity Boys, Ralph Lopez earned first place lifting a total 210 kg in the 81 kg weight class. Caleb Cihak also turned out a good performance, placing third in the 73 kg weight class by lifting 131 kg.
In junior varsity, the Titans had several high placements. Among the girls, Morgan Meier and Lexi Factor both tied for first in the 45 kg weight class by lifting a total 62 kg. Meier won the tiebreaker to finish first while Factor finished second. Ashlee Nelson topped the 55 kg weight class in first with a total 64 kg lift.
She was followed by Kaytlyn Miller in second with 62 kg and Caleigh Hoefs in third with 58 kg. Ava Rud claimed the top spot in the 64-kg weight class by lifting 94 kg, while Lucy Fleek stood as the runner-up with 58 kg. Rachael Paggen and Ella Rise both took second in the 49 kg and 59 kg weight classes respectively, with Paggen lifting a total of 61 kg and Rise lifting a total 81 kg.
All three of the boys in JV placed in first. Connor Skluzacek won the 55 kg weight class by lifting a total 87 kg, Ashton Matejcek topped the 61 kg weight class by lifting 103 kg and Luke Skluzacek finished first in the 67 kg weight class by lifting 86 kg.
“We had a lot of lifters set PR’s at the meet, which was awesome to see,” said Meier. “From a coaches perspective you always want to see you athletes improve every time they go out and compete and I thought we did a great job with that.”