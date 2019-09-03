Between the end of track season last spring and the start of cross country this fall, Cleveland/Mankato Loyola’s Mitchell Johnstone ran over 400 miles.
Ellie Nygren, his counterpart on the Crusaders girls team, recorded more than 350 miles.
The seniors’ effort paid off Thursday as both — already in the season opener — set personal records. The race ran through the sports fields and prairie grass of Loyola hill.
“It was a very good first meet for us,” said head coach Dale Compton. “We ran well on both the boys and girls side. I knew the team has been working very hard these first few weeks. We have ramped up the training and the results are already showing.”
Besting his PR time at the state meet last fall by 11.5 seconds, Johnstone finished in 16:07.50 to easily top the other 47 participants. The runner next in line crossed the finish line almost a minute later.
“I wasn’t expecting a PR today,” Johnstone said. “There aren’t a lot on this course. But I came around the final corner and (former Crusader coach) Justin Cafourek told me my time, and I knew I would be in a good position to break my PR.”
With a 20:09.40 finish, Nygren ended up in third place among 53 runners. She was 25 seconds behind the winner.
“There was not a ton of competition today, not a lot to push me,” she said, “but it felt really good.”
With 26 points, the Crusader boys team took first place. Tri-City United was second with a 33. Le Sueur-Henderson scored an 86 while Waterville-Elysian-Morristown had 105 points.
On the girls side, Loyola-Cleveland was fourth with 93 points. WEM won the meet with 41 points. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop was second with 56. LSH had 60 points, and TCU had 103 points.
With a 17:17.10 finish, Crusader Jerrett Peterson came in third on the boys side. His teammates Tyler Erickson and Brett Omtvedt finished sixth and seventh respectively (17:43.10 and 17:59.50). James Younge, a freshman, was fifth for the Crusaders and 10th overall with a 18:34.80 finish.
“James had a really nice race today,” Compton said. “We knew he had the potential to be a top five runner for us this year. He has been running with the other four guys at practice every day and is continuing to get better every day. I think the experience he gained last year getting to compete on the section and state team really helped prepare him for this year.”
For the Crusader girls, Abby Skane was second and in 10th place overall. Next was Lyndsey Wangsness in 19th place among runners attached to a team. She was followed by Kaitlyn Sizer in 30th place and Makenna Mueller in 31st place.
The Crusaders next compete at the large TCU meet on the Montgomery golf course on Thursday, Sept. 5.