10 individual members of the Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson swim and dive team will compete in the Section 1A girls swimming and diving meet noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-12.
Swimming is at Rochester Recreation Center, with preliminaries on Wednesday and finals on Friday. The top 16 qualify for finals. The top 8 make the championship finals, and 9-16 make the consolation finals.
The Titans have one swimmer, eighth grader Ella Schmiesing, who has met the state cut time in the 50-yard freestyle race going into the section. Everyone else will have to place in the top two in each swimming event and the top four in diving, if they hope to compete at the state meet.
Below are listed the events in the section meet with the state qualifying time and TCU/LS-H's top performer entering the meet.
1:52.88 200 Medley Relay- TCU/LS-H; 2:08.65
1:58.00 200 Freestyle- Makenna Streed; 2:24.13
2:15.30 200 Individual Medley- Mallorie Plut; 2:44.15
24.91 50 Freestyle- Ella Schmiesing; 24.91*
1:00.02 100 Butterfuly- Elizabeth Odenthal; 1:38.75
54.37 100 Freestyle- Ella Schmiesing; 55.77
5:26.78 500 Freestyle- Makenna Streed; 6:37.60
1:41.61 200 Freestyle Relay- TCU/LS-H; 1:53.45
1:00.54 100 Backstroke- Ellie Sladek; 1:11.60
1:09.74 100 Breaststroke- Julia Odenthal; 1:45.95
3:43.56 400 Freestyle Relay- TCU/LS-H; 5:07.50
Section 1A is highly competitive with these 10 teams: Albert Lea, Austin/Pacelli, Faribault/Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf/Bethlehem Academy; Mankato East/Immanuel Lutheran/Mankato Loyola; Mankato West; Red Wing; New Prague; St. Peter; Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson; and Winona/Cotter.