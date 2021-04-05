Head coach: Rick Bruns, 11th year
Assistant coaches: Mike May, 8th year; Lon Berberich, 5th year
Key Players
Zach Berndt, Senior
Nathan Gregersen, Junior
Keep Your Eye On
Sam Gupton, Freshman
Moved on
Tommy Gupton, playing at Dakota County Techical College
Mitch Casperson, playing at Augustana University
Tristen O'Brien, playing at Gustavus Adolphus College
2019 Recap
"2019 was a pretty special season," said Bruns. "The Giants finished 21-5 on the season, second in the MRC and were beaten by St. Peter in the section championship game. This was a club with an extremely high baseball IQ."
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"The pieces were in place for another special season," said Bruns. "The team goals were to win the MRC (Minnesota River Conference) and get to the section championship game again. And then, just like that, gone. We had one week of arm care and conditioning, and that was the season. We all were pretty disappointed."
2021 Season Outlook
"The Giants will be pretty light on experience this season (as will most teams), and young," said Bruns. "While that bodes well for the future (getting valuable experience), we'll have to see how the season plays out. I'm excited and optimistic that we should be in the upper half of the MRC and win some games in the playoffs. I think that SW Christian and Belle Plaine will be the teams to beat in the MRC. Jon Wroge at NYA always has good teams too, and could be at the top in the end."
Coach's Comments
"Last year was a lost year for a lot of baseball and softball players. With the loss of the school season, the degree of development just didn't happen like it would have in a normal year. LS-H baseball did get some games over the summer, so there was some baseball growth, but not like under a normal spring season where we have games or practices every day. With the number of young players that we will have at the varsity level, there will be a lot of 'teachable moments' throughout the course of a game. Sometimes you can't practice situations and they just come up organically." — Rick Bruns, head coach
By The Numbers
7 of 9 — starters on the 2019 team are playing collegiate baseball. The other two are currently seniors in high school.
2 — letter winners
2 — seniors