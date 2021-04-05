Zack Berndt

Le Sueur-Henderson’s Zach Berndt (11) is congratulated by teammate Tyler Pengilly after scoring the first run of the game for the Giants last season. Berndt had five hits and five RBIs in the game. (File photo/southernminn.com)

 By DANA MELIUS

Head coach: Rick Bruns, 11th year

Assistant coaches: Mike May, 8th year; Lon Berberich, 5th year

Key Players

Zach Berndt, Senior

Nathan Gregersen, Junior

Keep Your Eye On

Sam Gupton, Freshman

Moved on

Tommy Gupton, playing at Dakota County Techical College

Mitch Casperson, playing at Augustana University

Tristen O'Brien, playing at Gustavus Adolphus College

2019 Recap

"2019 was a pretty special season," said Bruns. "The Giants finished 21-5 on the season, second in the MRC and were beaten by St. Peter in the section championship game. This was a club with an extremely high baseball IQ."

2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season

"The pieces were in place for another special season," said Bruns. "The team goals were to win the MRC (Minnesota River Conference) and get to the section championship game again. And then, just like that, gone. We had one week of arm care and conditioning, and that was the season. We all were pretty disappointed."

2021 Season Outlook 

"The Giants will be pretty light on experience this season (as will most teams), and young," said Bruns. "While that bodes well for the future (getting valuable experience), we'll have to see how the season plays out. I'm excited and optimistic that we should be in the upper half of the MRC and win some games in the playoffs. I think that SW Christian and Belle Plaine will be the teams to beat in the MRC. Jon Wroge at NYA always has good teams too, and could be at the top in the end."

Coach's Comments

"Last year was a lost year for a lot of baseball and softball players. With the loss of the school season, the degree of development just didn't happen like it would have in a normal year. LS-H baseball did get some games over the summer, so there was some baseball growth, but not like under a normal spring season where we have games or practices every day. With the number of young players that we will have at the varsity level, there will be a lot of 'teachable moments' throughout the course of a game. Sometimes you can't practice situations and they just come up organically." — Rick Bruns, head coach

By The Numbers

7 of 9 — starters on the 2019 team are playing collegiate baseball. The other two are currently seniors in high school.

2 — letter winners

2 — seniors

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Load comments