Le Sueur-Henderson Girls Tennis
COACHES
Linda Seaver – Head Coach, 33rd year
Victoria Sinell – JV Coach, first Year
Kathy Nesbit – Volunteering, fifth year
Bailey Plonske – Volunteering, fifth year
Ginger Nesbit – Volunteering, third year
Janet Penland – Volunteering, first year
KEY PLAYERS
Greta Nesbit, Junior, All Conference, Conference MVP and three-year letter winner
Gretchen Dwyer – Senior, All Conference
Keely Olness - Senior, All Conference
"All three are our captains and bring depth and experience to the squad. Greta & Gretchen have worked hard on their game over the summer and are excellent singles players. Keely Olness brings versatility to the squad with her ability to play both singles and doubles," Seaver said.
Other returning letter winners and key players include Emma Seaver (junior) Makenna Reinhardt (junior) Darbi Dunning (sophomore), Anna Pavlo (sophomore), Mia Schwarz (sophomore), Morgan Jones (sophomore) and Chloe Brandt (freshman).
"Each of these girls saw varsity action last year and have worked hard on their games over the summer. We will have a challenge in finding our strongest lineup as many of them are very good at singles and doubles," Seaver said.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
"The team — we are determined to work hard and improve each day and each week," Seaver said. "This team has great potential!"
MOVED ON
Erica Cronk, Kylie Dunning, Elle Seaver, Whitney Weick, Kindre Radloff and Rylie Lynch. Cronk and Dunning competed at state in doubles in 2018
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
Last season’s record: 14-3; Conference record: 6-1
Section tournament: Beat Sibley East and St. Peter and lost to Jordan in the finals. First time reaching the section finals in many years.
Conference favorites will be Jordan and Le Sueur-Henderson. Section favorites will be Litchfield (new to the section this year).
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"We lost six seniors last year, so we have a lot of positions to fill and the challenge of finding where they make our team the strongest. This is a very athletic and competitive team — they have a great spirit and are motivated. Probably the team with the most depth that I have coached, and they are an athletic and competitive group. Because of the depth, it will provide great daily competition and challenge each of them to work hard every day to earn their spot and it will help all of them to improve, because even at practices, there is lots of opportunity to push each other and learn from their teammates. They have a good grasp of the game and are working hard on their court positioning and strategy."
2019 Theme is “DETERMINATION."
"One of the biggest strengths of the team this season is they have the ability, and willingness, to play at both singles and doubles. This should give us depth to match up differently against our opponents, depending upon their weaknesses and strengths." — Head Coach Linda Seaver
BY THE NUMBERS
6 – varsity players graduated
2 – seniors on this years squad
1 – New JV Coach
4 – Volunteer Coaches to assist the girls who are committed and knowledgeable
32 – Girls out for tennis grades seventh through 12th