The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team swept its way through first round competition in the Section 2A girls tennis playoffs Thursday. The team won all but one of the matches in two sets, during a 7-0 victory over Glencoe Silver Lake.
"Nos. 1 and 2 singles and Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles each gave up very few games and controlled their matches," coach Linda Seaver said after the meet.
Greta Nesbit was the fastest off the court, winning her match 6-0, 6-0 in about 30 minutes.
"Greta used her forehand and approach shots very effectively," Seaver said.
At No. 2 singles, Gretchen Dwyer had similar success, winning her match 6-0, 6-0 also. In some bitter temperatures, Dwyer was ready to get her hands warmed up after getting off the courts.
"It was cold, but it was a really fun match. I thought I played pretty well," she said. "I think all of us did really well. "
The Giants will move on to the section semifinals Monday, and if they win there, the finals the same day. Dywer, one of the few seniors on the team, is feeling confident in the Giants' chances. Last year, the team lost in the section finals to Jordan, who is no longer in Section 2A.
"I think it's going to be awesome," she said. "Last year, we finished second, and this year, I think we have the potential to finish first. I think we'll be ready."
Elsewhere Thursday, Makenna Reinhardt played in the lone three-set match at No. 3 singles, winning out 3-6, 6-1 and 10-5 in a super tiebreaker.
"Makenna came on strong in the second set, moving the ball more effectively and closed out her match by winning a super tiebreaker for the third set," Seaver said.
Things were a little tight for Mia Schwarz, but she also pulled out a win at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 6-3.
"Mia moved to the net and closed out points with strong volleys," Seaver said.
Things were straightforward for the Giants in the doubles matches. Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, outpacing their competition.
"Keely and Chloe placed their shots very well and drew their opponents out of position with their angles," Seaver said.
Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo swept aside their opponents 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
"Emma and Anna were moving very well tonight and dominated at the net," Seaver said.
And at No. 3 doubles, Morgan Jones and Darbi Dunning picked up another win, giving up just one game: 6-1, 6-0.
"Morgan and Darbi closed a lot of points out at the net and communicated well," Seaver said.
The No. 2 seed Giants will face stiffer competition against No. 3 Annandale in the semifinals 9 a.m. Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College. If LS-H wins, it will likely face No. 1 seed Litchfield in the final round later Monday. Litchfield defeated the Giants 6-1 in a meet early in the season.