Le Sueur-Henderson took home a needed win from the Windom wrestling quad Tuesday, Jan. 7. While the team carried two losses at the meet, the Giants earned a resounding 52-6 victory over Madelia; a reprieve from the team’s string of losses earlier in the week.
It wasn’t an easy start for the Giants though. At the start of the quad, LS-H faced their toughest opponent of the meet in Windom-Mountain Lake. The opposing school trounced the Giants, winning seven of the nine matchups without forfeit with 57-10 point total.
The Giants still had some successes. Sam Gupton felled his opponent Matthew Ekstrom in the 126-pound weight class to put six points on the board for LS-H. At 182 pounds, Isaias Sanchez added another four points by defeating Pius Krah in an 11-2 major decision. Sanchez would go undefeated at the entire meet.
The following match against Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther proved that the previous match hadn’t broken the Giants’ spirits. LS-H swept the Jayhawks in every matchup, with Medford only able to collect six points from a forfeit.
At 113 pounds, Mark Boisjolie launched the Giants’ offensive by pinning Ryan Koberoski at 5:19. Andy Genelin then felled Jake Lehman at 1:10 in the 120 weight class. Sam Gupton followed up with his second victory of the night, besting Krystofer Rodriguez in a 16-8 major decision. Tommy Gupton took on Rayph Miller at 138 pounds and pinned him at 1:38. At 152 pounds, Ethan Genelin finished off the Titans’ streak of victories pinning Ramiro Zemora. In addition, Wyatt Genelin, Jordan Grinde, Isaias Sanchez and Noe Sanchez all collected wins by forfeit.
Unfortunately for the Giants, the meet ended with another loss against Springfield, who defeated the Titans in five of the seven matches without forfeit and a 52-24 victory. While it may not be the ending the Giants wanted, they still took four victories. At 106 pounds, Wyatt Genelin took on Kody Blast and pinned him at 1:44, earning six points for LS-H. Isaias Sanchez earned his third victory of the night felling Ethan Langseth at 254. Mark Boisjolie and Tommy Gupton both took wins through forfeit.