The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team will not be competing for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.A t this time, only the baseball team's schedule has been impacted. Two games have been cancelled including:
Le Sueur-Henderson at Medford High School on April 20
Le Sueur-Henderson vs GFW at Bruce Frank Field on April 27
Two more games have been postponed including:
Le Sueur-Henderson vs Southwest Christian at Bruce Frank Field on April 26
Le Sueur-Henderson vs Mayer Lutheran at Bruce Frank Field on April 29