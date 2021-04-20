The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team will not be competing for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.A t this time, only the baseball team's schedule has been impacted. Two games have been cancelled including:

Le Sueur-Henderson at Medford High School on April 20

Le Sueur-Henderson vs GFW at Bruce Frank Field on April 27

Two more games have been postponed including:

Le Sueur-Henderson vs Southwest Christian at Bruce Frank Field on April 26

Le Sueur-Henderson vs Mayer Lutheran at Bruce Frank Field on April 29

