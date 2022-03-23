After a challenging 2021 season, which came to a close with a playoff loss to Medford, Nathan Gregersen and David Gupton are ready to lead the Giants back onto the baseball diamond.
“We’re excited to get back out there,” said Gregersen. “There is still a sour taste in our mouth from last year, losing 2-1 to Medford, so we’re looking to get back and make it farther than the first round.”
This mindset is fortified as the team lost only two players to graduation meaning that there is no shortage of on-the-field varsity experience on this roster.
“As long as we can hit and make plays we will do well,” added Gupton. “We had a lot of first-year kids playing last year so we are more experienced now and should be better off as a team.”
The team is expecting continued strong play from shortstop Sam Gupton, who has been playing on the varsity squad since ninth grade and has been a mainstay for the Giants in the hole.
The team’s approach at the plate is going to be a focus as well as the the season begins.
“Everyone is going to contribute and be aggressive,” said Gregersen. “See a fastball and get the ball in play for a chance to get on base, it’s really that simple.”
One focus for the team is getting the pitchers in a position to succeed to start the year.
“Coach (Rick) Bruns said he’s going to keep us limited on our number of pitches right away and go longer as the season moves on, but we are trying to get a bunch of guys in there,” noted Gregersen.
Overall, the duo are excited to see how this team can come together when the season officially begins. The Giants play Mankato Loyola at ISG Field in Mankato on Thursday, March 31 with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.