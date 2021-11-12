The Rocherster Swimming and Diving Championship meet is one to remember for the Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team. In the section 1A tournament, four Titans swimmers went home with medals and one scored high enough to advance to the state tournament.
Eighth grader Ella Schmiesing delivered a remarkable performance, taking first place in two different events and qualifying for state.
"It just feels awesome," said Schmiesing. "I knew it was going to be a close race but afterwards it felt amazing to get it over with and know I won."
In the 1A Championship final on Thursday, Schmiesing defeated 37 other swimmers from Austin, Red Wing, Mankato East, Mankato West, St. Peter, Faribault, Albert Lea, New Prague and Winona to win the 50 Yard Freestyle Championship final. With a final time of 24.18 seconds, Schmiesing beat her preliminary time by 0.4 seconds and topped the runner-up, junior Olivia Walsh of Austin, by 0.55 seconds.
Schmiesing exhibited her amphibious abilities again in the girls 100 yard freestyle. Her finals time of 53.02 earned Schmiesing a first place victory and a ticket to state. The eighth grader defeated runner-up senior Mankato West swimmer Sophia Leonard by 0.62 seconds and topped her preliminary time buy 1.27 seconds.
In the preliminary rounds, Schmiesing earned first place in both races as well. her 50 Yard Freestyle time of 24.58 seconds topper her seed time of 24.91 seconds. Schmiesing's 100 Yard Freestyle time of 54.29 seconds also broke her seed time of 55.77 seconds.
The road to state wasn't easy, but Schmiesing said the effort it required to win the championship was worth it.
"It's honestly a bunch of stress, but I get so much support from my teammates and coaches that I can keep up with the training and always improve," said Schmiesing.
Schmiesing's performances in both races not only set team records for TCU/LS-H, they also earned her the recognition from across the region. The section 1A coaches voted Schmiesing swimmer of the year.
Junior Ellie Sladek, sophomore Mallorie Plut, and eighth grader Kendra Westphal also enjoyed spots in the championship finals. The girls, along with Schmiesing, made up the Titans 200 medley relay team. With a final time of 2:03.16, the Titans earned sixth place out of the eight teams qualifying for the championship, finishing ahead of Austin and a disqualified Winona.
The team's placement was an improvement over their eight place ranking in the preliminary rounds. This marked the first time a Titans relay team made it onto the podium at sections.
The Tians also sent Plut, Westphal, Sladek and Schmiesing to the consolation finals in the 200 Yard freestyle relay. The team finished in a time 2:15.81 and was the only team to participate in the consolation finals after Albert Leas was disqualified in the preliminary round.
As a team, the Titans scored 84 points and ranked eight out of 10 teams at the section championship. Mankato West earned the most points as a school with 402, followed by St. Peter with 334, New Prague with 291, Red Wing with 270, Winona with 234, Mankato East with 232 and Austin with 157. The Titans topped Faribault with 71 points and Albert Lea with 51.
Elizabeth Odenthal, Brooklyn Kahle, Breanna Erickson and Brianna Schroeder qualified for the consolation finals in the 400 Freestyle relay after placing 10th in the preliminary rounds. Their prelim time was 5:13.37, but the team was disqualified from placing in the consolation finals.
Many more Titans qualified for the preliminary rounds of the section tournament, but did not move on to the championship. Plut placed 30th out of 32 swimmers in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:48.06. In the 100 Yard freestyle, Plut ranked 34th with a time of 1:05.43. Westphal beat her seed time and ranked 35th in 1:06.49.Junior Brianna Schroeder finished in 39th at 1:15.59.
In the 50 Yard freestyle prelims, Sladek ranked 20th out of 28 swimmers with a final time of 27.37 seconds, She was just 0.3 seconds shy of qualifying for the consolation finals. Westphal placed 33rd in the same race with a time of 29.12, besting her seed time of 29.76, and senior Brooklyn Kahle placed 38th with a personal best of 36.69 seconds.
Sladek also ranked 25th in the 100 Yard Backstroke and beat her seed time after completing the race in 1:11.54.
Breanna Erickson outsped her seed time in the 100 Yard Butterfly prelims by six seconds with a time of 1:36.66. The eighth grader placed 31st in the race while junior Elizabeth Odenthal placed 32nd at 1:45.19.
Julia Odenthal finished 33rd in the 100 Yard Breaststroke in 1:43.29 and was two seconds ahead of her seed time.
Schmiesing will be in the pool at the MSHSL swim and dive state tournament, which runs from Nov. 18-20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
"I'm just looking forward to swimming my heart out," said Schmiesing.