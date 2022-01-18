Last week, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball team took to the road for a pair of games against Norwood Young America and New Ulm. Thursday night, turnovers plagued the Giants against NYA as the Raiders won 60-21 and Saturday, LS-H matched New Ulm shot-for-shot throughout the game before ultimately coming up short, 58-55.
The losses drop the Giants to 1-12 (1-4 MRC) on the season.
Norwood Young America - 60, Le Sueur-Henderson - 21
Thursday's matchup against the Raiders proved difficult for the Giants as they struggled to find a rhythm on offense due to a stout defensive performance from NYA.
"We had a difficult time getting the ball past the NYA man to man defense," said LS-H head coach Sherri Fritz. "We turned the ball over too many times and gave up scoring opportunities when we had them."
Sam Wilbright led the Giants in scoring on the night with eight points while Rhyan Fritz scored six points, pulled down seven boards and stole the ball five times.
Brynn Biedscheid recorded seven boards and added five points while Morgan Gregersen tacked on five rebounds.
"We need to continue to gain confidence in shooting and driving to the basket" Fritz noted. "The girls continue to work hard and our defense has been great the last few games."
New Ulm - 58, Le Sueur-Henderson - 55
Saturday afternoon's matchup with the New Ulm Eagles was a highly competitive game as the LS-H offense found a much better rhythm with the defense forcing turnovers that resulted in scoring opportunities.
"This was a great game for us, we were competitive and looked to have more confidence going to the basket," said Fritz. "Our defense was tough and we forced a lot of turnovers that we ended up converting into points."
Wilbright once again led the team in scoring with 24 points while recording am impressive 10 steals for the rare double-double. Drea and Lexi Terwedo scored nine and six points respectively while Biedscheid pulled down 10 boards and scored six points.
Gregersen added eight boards while Lexi Terwedo tacked five rebounds to her stat line.
The game ultimately came down to some free throw opportunities for the Eagles that they were able to convert to hold off the Giants in the end.
"The girls really worked together and fought hard until the very end of the game," said Fritz. "We put them on the foul line which ended up hurting us a bit in the end, but we kept it close and had some opportunities at the end of the game to score."
The Giants return to the hardwood Tuesday, Jan. 18 when they host Mayer Lutheran with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.