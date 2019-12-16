Senior goaltender Madison Kisor earned her career first shutout victory as the Minnesota River girls beat visiting Worthington 3-0 on Saturday.
“My defense helped me out a lot,” said Kisor, who is in her second year as a Bulldog starter. “But there were a few hard shots in there.”
The Bulldogs struck in the first period when Alexis Christnagel assisted Anna Pavlo at the 10:59 mark. After a scoreless second, Emma Seaver scored unassisted 10 seconds into the third. Nicole McCabe found a narrow route between the goalie’s shoulder and the upright to score the final goal with 11 minutes remaining. All goals were even strength.
“I think one thing that was working today was the forecheck,” said head coach Tom Blaido. “Both the neutral zone forecheck and the offensive zone forecheck. We got a lot of turnover pucks and good shots on the net.”
Worthington was sentenced to just 2 minutes of penalty time. The Bulldogs survived 8 minutes with a player short and set 39 shots on goal.
Kisor, who added 31 to her savings account, said keeping positive when a puck does get by and maintaining focus are keys to being effective in the net.
“Really it’s all mental. You can’t get down on yourself. Always just watch the puck and keep your head up. Always be aware of your surroundings.”
The 8-5-0 Bulldogs (5-2 in the Big South) return to action on Friday when they host Morris Area/Benson Area in their second meeting this year. The Bulldogs easily took the first one in early November 9-1.