Le Sueur-Henderson High School senior Lukas Graff knew in seventh grade that he wanted to compete in college track and field. He also has become more skilled in football, so he is considering playing both sports in college.
“I fell in love with track and field from the very first meet in seventh grade” Graff said. “I knew from that time that I would love to compete at the college level.
“Football has not always been on my radar for college sports, but since junior year I have enjoyed it more and more, and my skill level increased along with that enjoyment. I believe it would be a great achievement to participate in both football and track at the college level.”
In track and field, Graff is a 110-meter hurdler, 300-meter hurdler and high jumper. He is a track varsity letterman since eighth grade. He placed fifth in the section in the high jump as a sophomore. He has a personal record of 15.7 seconds in 110s, and a PR of 6 feet in the high jump as a sophomore.
In football, he is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back, linebacker and co-captain. He is a football varsity letterman since 10th grade, and he was selected as an All-District player this year.
He also is a co-captain on the LS-H boys basketball team.
Graff knows he will be majoring in exercise physiology, but he is undecided on where he will be attending college. “I am currently deciding between schools in Division 2 and Division 3,” Graff said. “I have a mix of about four colleges that I will be deciding between in January or February.”
12) What types of scholarships are you receiving? I am receiving scholarships based upon my academic success in high school, which is something that has always come before sports in my family.
13) What are your goals in college? My goals in college are to become the best athlete that i can be while at that level. I hope to contribute to my track team by scoring points for the team in whatever way possible. I hope that in football I can fill whatever role I need to be, and contribute my best.
Son of Ryan Graff and Missie Graff, Lukas said: “I credit my family and my coaches along the way for always pushing me to be the best athlete I could be. I always appreciate having my family there for me and I am extremely close with them and very thankful to have them.
“I am very grateful for my football coaches, Mike May, Jared Thelemann, Stan Legg, and Eric Lewis for making my time on our varsity program extremely fun. I also want to thank Becky Straub, who is one of the people who helped me fall in love with the sport of track and for believing in me when I was just a scrawny seventh-grader.
In his final thoughts, Graff said: “Never take your time for granted. Your high school career will be over before you know it.”