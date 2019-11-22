Le Sueur-Henderson Boys Basketball
COACHES
Head Coach: Robert Steiger, 14th year as head coach, 23rd overall
B-Squad: Ryan Graff, 10th year
C- Squad: Dana Owens, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Nolan Maczkowicz - Senior, 2 year letter winner, 8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2 apg. "Nolan has a varied offensive game for a 6-5 player that allows us to exploit mismatches on the offensive end of the floor," Steiger said. "We are looking for him to take the next step from contributor on our team to a leader offensively and defensively on the floor."
Dominic Drent - Junior, 1 year letter winner. 17.2 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2 spg. "Dominic has an impressive sophomore season and is looking to build off it," Steiger said. "He is strong in the open court and an excellent finisher in the lane. He needs to continue to develop all aspects of his game since he will be one of the focal points of opposing teams defenses this season."
Zach Berndt - Junior, 1 year letter winner: "Zach will be one of our primary ball-handlers and is a good perimeter defender. He also is one of our best outside shooters," Steiger said.
Trace Edmondson - Senior: "Trace has worked hard in the off-season to expand his offensive game. He is our best post defender and rebounder," Steiger said.
Ethan Steiger - Senior: "One of our primary ball-handlers who has the ability to knock down open jump shots and is a good perimeter defender," Steiger said.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Brandon Stolley - Senior, Forward; Noah Koller - Senior, Guard; Jesse Mercado - Junior, Guard; Nathan Gregersen - Sophomore, Guard; Gage Bishop - Sophomore,Guard
Moved On
Burke Nesbit - 4 year letter winner, 3 time all-conference; Jayce Luna - 2 year letter winner; Tyler Pengilly - 2 year letter winner; Logan Kahlow - 1 year letter winner; Aaron Barnard - 1 year letter winner; Evan Weiers - 1 Year letter winner; Connor Arnold - 1 Year letter winner
2019 - 2020 Season Outlook
2018-19 record: 11-14, tied for 4th in the conference at 7-7; defeated in the subsection semifinals by Jordan.
For 2019-20, "Jordan is considered the top team in the MRC, followed closely by Mayer Lutheran. The remaining six teams are close in talent level, which will lead to very competitive games throughout the year.
Subsection Favorites: 1. Jordan; 2. Glencoe - Silver Lake; 3. Belle Plaine;
Section Favorites: 1. Waseca; 2. Jordan; 3. Blue Earth Area; 4. Glencoe-Silver Lake
Coach's Comments
"We will have several players who will be getting their first varsity experience this season. A large part of our success will depend on how quickly we adjust to the speed and physicality of varsity basketball. - Robert Steiger, head coach
By The Numbers
1,302 - Career points of Burke Nesbit who graduated last season and is now playing at Augsburg
8 - Number of seniors who graduated last season.
3 - Number of players we have returning that have any varsity playing experience.