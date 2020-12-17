Le Sueur-Henderson senior three-sport star athlete Zach Berndt is unsure whether he will continue playing sports in college, but he's sure who helped him the most to reach a high level in sports.
"I am still undecided about my future plans about whether or not to play sports in college," Berndt said. "I have applied to numerous schools, so I do not know where I will be attending or whether or not I will play sports there.
"My goals for playing sports in college would be seeing how my ability does at the next level. It would also be a fun experience, and I would get to meet new people."
A 5-foot-10 inch, 190-pound football, basketball and baseball player, Berndt is considering playing football and baseball in college and majoring in business. A third baseman/shortstop in baseball, he earned all-conference in his sophomore year. A quarterback/linebacker in football, he made all-district in football in his senior year.
Son of Dan and Chris Berndt, Zach said: "My parents are the people I would credit most for the athlete I am today. They have always pushed me and been there for me. They have always believed in me and that confidence has always helped me get better. I would also say my teammates have to get a lot of credit for my success! The sports I play are all team sports, and I could have never done it by myself. I have grown up with a great group of guys around me and it made playing sports super fun.
"Hopefully the world is able to able to get back to the way it was before COVID, so athletes can get back on the court safely and fans can safe enjoy the awesome thrills of high school sports!"