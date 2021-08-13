The Le Sueur-Henderson softball team's record breaking season recently delivered two more state records.
After the 2021 Giants softball team became the first in Le Sueur-Henderson history to win a state championship, the Minnesota State High School League announced that Giants graduating senior Halle Bemmels and Giants sophomore Chloe Brandt collectively tied three state tournament records.
Bemmels tied the records for most runs scored in one state tournament and most runs scored in a single game of the tournament. Between the Giants' games against Hawley, Annadale and St. Charles, Bemmels scored a total of 8 runs, tying the record set by Mackenzie Leither of Kimball Area in 2017.
Bemmels' highest scoring game was against Annadale, where she contributed four of the 13 runs scored by the team. Her accomplishment puts her alongside the original 1986 record holder Jena Byrne, of Brandon-Evansville, as well Amy Lynch, of Watertown-Mayer, in 2006; Rhiana Roberts, of New York Mills, in 2014; Jenny Nelson, of Edgerton/SW MN Christian, in 2015; Hannah Carlson, of Rockford, in 2016 and Maddie Dibble, of Randolph, in 2019.
Brandt tied the record for the most doubles hit in a state tournament, collecting a total of four over the three games. The record was first set by Beth Moreland, of Barnum, in the year 2000 and has since been tied by Krystal Schwanke, of Springfield, Libby Guzzo, of Silver Bay, in 2006, Kaylyn Korth, of Eagan, in 2008, Katie Thun, of Hermantown, in 2011, Jordyn Smidt, of Edgerton/SW MN Christian, in 2016 and Jordyn Thomas, of Hermantown, in 2017.
"Both Halle and Chloe played so well in the state tournament," said LS-H Softball Coach Eric Lewis. "Tying these records is a great accomplishment for them both. They are very deserving of this recognition, as they both have worked tirelessly to improve their game."