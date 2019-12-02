Openers can be an adventure on the basketball court. For the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants, last Tuesday’s trip to Lake Crystal was one such journey.
The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights already had two games into the 2019-20 season and improved to 3-0 with a 76-50 victory over the Giants. But there were signs early that the Giants should be able to improve on last season’s 4-22 record.
LS-H used an aggressive defense to hang close early with the Knights, who were 21-4 last season and sport one of the top players in the area in junior forward Lakesha Carter. A three-pointer by Halle Bemmels at the 10:21 mark of the first half cut the Knights’ early lead to just 16-13.
But the Knights went on a 28-13 run the rest of the first half en route to a 44-26 halftime lead. It was in large part due to the offensive efforts of Carter, who scored 23 of her game-high 25 points in those first 18 minutes.
The Giants were led by Bemmels with 12 points. Three teammates followed with 9 points each: Kyla Samora, Lauren Gregersen and Morgan Goettlicher. Other LS-H scoring: Zoe Thomson 7, and Morgan Jones and Samantha Wilbright 2 each.
But LS-H couldn’t keep up with the depth of the Knights, who had two other players in double figures: Alexis Cloyd with 15 and Katelin Flack with 11. Seven other Knights scored in the contest, as Carter spent much of the second half on the bench.
The Knights had won back-to-back weekend games November 22-23 to open their season, topping Minnesota Valley Lutheran 92-60 and edging Belle Plaine 54-53.
The Giants were to host Norwood-Young America (1-0) in the Minnesota River Conference opener for both schools. The Raiders opened with a 55-39 victory over Maple Lake. And on Saturday, LS-H goes to Mayer Lutheran (2-0) for a 6 p.m. game.
Giants 26 — 24 — 50
Knights 44 — 32 — 76