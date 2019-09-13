In a five-set Minnesota River Conference volleyball battle Thursday, the host Jordan Jaguers held off a strong comeback from the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants and won 3-2 (25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-27, 15-9).
"We started out slow in the first and second set but fought back to win the third and fourth set," LS-H head coach Stacey Feser said. "The fifth set we had some untimely errors, and Jordan fought harder than we did to win that set. They're a good team that served and hit aggressively at us. We just made too many errors all night."
Morgan Goettlicher led the Giants with 26 kills. Lauren Gregersen and Zoe Thomson were the next highest with eight kills each in the match. Callie Jo Miller had 25 digs, and Lauren Gregerson had 19 digs. Halle Bemmels had 46 set assists for the night.
LS-H (6-4 overall, 1-1 Minnesota River Conference) hosts New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in an MRC match at 7 p.m. Thursday.