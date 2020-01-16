With a couple of players returning to their lineup, the New Richland-Heartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panther boys came to town on Monday after three-straight triumphs in an otherwise winless season.
But NRHEG couldn’t make it four in a row as Le Sueur-Henderson triumphed 72-58. It was the Giants' most balanced scoring of any game they have played so far this season, said head coach Robert Steiger.
“That was really nice to see. We spread the floor. We looked to the post. We had an advantage in the post with (Lukas) Graff and Trace Edmondson. When we needed baskets, we could go in there and get a good look, and that really helped.”
NRHEG scored first, but with threes by Noah Koller and Nolan Mackowicz and a Dominic Drent inside basket, the Giants took a 10-2 lead. While the quick Panthers roughed up the Giant offense with steals, they couldn’t convert them to points.
“They really struggled the first half, and we took advantage of that in the open court,” said Steiger. “We got the long rebounds and converted and shot the ball really well.”
With five baskets behind the arc scattered among four different LS-H players, the Giants extended their advantage. Continuing to play calculated ball, they drained the final 30 seconds of the half before Zach Berndt arched a three just in front of the buzzer for a 39-18 Giant lead at the break.
Trace Edmondson drove inside for the first bucket of the second half, but the Panthers responded with three-straight inside baskets to narrow the deficit.
“They turned up the defense on us, and it took us a little while to get our footing again,” Steiger said.
With NRHEG’s Lonnie Wilson stealing and converting shots, the Panthers outscored the Giants 40-33 in the second half. Totaling 20 points, Wilson led all scorers, but with three fouls in the first half, a fourth midway through the second frame and then fouling out with 3:10 remaining, the senior guard’s floor time was limited.
“(Wilson) is a heck of a ball player, Steiger said. “Whenever he went out, then we were able to put little runs together.”
Meanwhile Dent paced the Giants with 10 points in the second half and led the Giant effort with 17 points, despite sitting out most of the first half with a pair of fouls.
“I was going to keep him there as long as we kept extending the lead,” Steiger said.
Edmonson added a dozen points for the winners, one more than Berndt. Mackowicz had nine points while Graff scored eight. Nathan Gregersen contributed five points, and Koller totaled four. Ethan Steiger and Brandon Stolley each chipped in three points.
Including a hat trick by Berndt, the Giants dropped nine threes, six more than NRHEG. They made 13 of 20 free throw attempts compared to three of eight by the Panthers.
NRHEG fell to 3-9 with the loss. The Giants, 6-7 overall, 2-3 Minnesota River Conference, head to Chaska on Thursday to take on Southwest Christian (6-4, 3-2).
“It will depend on how they’re shooting,” Steiger said. “They have a bunch of guards and spread the court and shoot really well in their gym, so a large part of it is can you get out on their shooters and defend the three-point line because once they start rolling they can fill it up pretty quickly.”