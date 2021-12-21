Saturday morning, the Titan wrestles traveled to Northfield to compete against 10 other schools in the Larry Severson Invite. With three weight class champions leading the way, TCU walked away as the championship team in the invitational with 182 points, 19.5 more than the second-place team out of Reedsville, Wis.
"We haven't won this tournament before, so it's a nice experience to come here, wrestle well against some teams that we haven't seen before and walk away as the tournament champions," Titan's head coach Shaun Timmerman said.
Caleb Whipps (152), Caden O’Malley (182) and Marco Reyes (195) all took first-place in their respective weight classes for TCU while Christopher Johnson (132) and Carter O’Malley (160) finished second in their class.
The Titans return to action Wednesday, Dec. 29 when they travel to Fargo to compete in a tournament.
106
Allen Krenik (4-9) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Matt Dettling (Northfield) 4-4 won by decision over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 4-9 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 4-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 4-9 won by decision over Jackson Buboltz (Mankato East) 3-8 (Dec 7-5)
Cons. Round 3 - Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 4-9 won by decision over Braxten Wohlferd (St. Charles) 7-6 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Semi - Sam Schmalz (Reedsville) 10-3 won by fall over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 4-9 (Fall 4:23)
5th Place Match - Sam Muller (Pine Island) 5-4 won by fall over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 4-9 (Fall 5:12)
113
Eli Viskocil (4-8) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Zach Schaefer (Pine Island) 2-2 won by fall over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 4-8 (Fall 3:12)
Cons. Round 1 - Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 4-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 4-8 won by fall over Colton Mathison (St. Charles) 5-9 (Fall 4:34)
3rd Place Match - Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 4-8 won by fall over Pengxue Xiong (St. Paul Washington) 4-4 (Fall 1:30)
120
Riley Skluzacek (3-3) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Riley Clark (Lakeville South) 5-4 won by decision over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 3-3 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Keith Harner (Northfield) 7-3 won by decision over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 3-3 (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 3-3 won by fall over Ivan Concepcion (Burnsville) 0-6 (Fall 3:21)
126
Gavin Sherman (3-9) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ayden Ripplinger (Burnsville) 9-3 won by fall over Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) 3-9 (Fall 3:04)
Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) 3-9 won by decision over Leo English (Lakeville South) 1-5 (Dec 7-6)
Cons. Semi - Logan Williams (Northfield) 5-3 won by fall over Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) 3-9 (Fall 3:39)
5th Place Match - Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) 3-9 won by fall over William Chang (St. Paul Washington) 3-5 (Fall 1:20)
132
Chris Johnson (5-6) placed 2nd and scored 17.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 5-6 won by tech fall over luke jolly (Burnsville) 2-6 (TF-1.5 2:13 (17-2))
1st Place Match - Troy Van Keulen (Minneota) 5-3 won by decision over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 5-6 (Dec 3-2)
138
Brant Lemieux (5-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Prelim - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 5-7 won by decision over Hsa Doh (St. Paul Washington) 4-3 (Dec 11-4)
Quarterfinal - Xavier Ripplinger (Burnsville) 11-2 won by decision over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 5-7 (Dec 12-6)
Cons. Round 1 - Luke Scholtes (Mankato East) 7-5 won by fall over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 5-7 (Fall 4:25)
145
Cole Franek (10-4) placed 3rd and scored 15.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-4 won by decision over Carter Mathison (St. Charles) 5-8 (Dec 7-3)
Semifinal - Jake Messner (Northfield) 8-1 won by major decision over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-4 (MD 14-4)
Cons. Semi - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-4 won by tech fall over Eh Kugay Htoo (St. Paul Washington) 1-5 (TF-1.5 3:23 (21-6))
3rd Place Match - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-4 won by fall over Carter Mathison (St. Charles) 5-8 (Fall 3:38)
152
Caleb Whipps (9-0) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 9-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 9-0 won by fall over Eli Gruenes (Minneota) 4-4 (Fall 1:53)
1st Place Match - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 9-0 won by major decision over Owen Murphy (Northfield) 6-4 (MD 12-3)
160
Carter O`Malley (8-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 8-4 won by fall over Will Radtke (Pine Island) 0-9 (Fall 1:04)
Semifinal - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 8-4 won by decision over Cael Willaert (Mankato East) 8-4 (Dec 6-4)
1st Place Match - Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 12-0 won by major decision over Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 8-4 (MD 16-5)
170
Tegan Determan (3-2) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.
Prelim - Tegan Determan (Tri-City United) 3-2 won by fall over Aiden McDaniel (Pine Island) 2-6 (Fall 2:42)
Quarterfinal - Jonah Gruenes (Minneota) 8-0 won by fall over Tegan Determan (Tri-City United) 3-2 (Fall 1:32)
Cons. Round 1 - Tegan Determan (Tri-City United) 3-2 won by decision over Logan Lodel (Reedsville) 7-5 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Semi - Brian Thilges (Mankato East) 10-3 won by major decision over Tegan Determan (Tri-City United) 3-2 (MD 12-4)
5th Place Match - Tegan Determan (Tri-City United) 3-2 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 3-6 (Fall 4:47)
170
Tyler Stans (3-6) placed 6th.
Prelim - Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 3-6 won by fall over Erick Estrada Pineda (Burnsville) 1-3 (Fall 3:37)
Quarterfinal - Peyton Hermann (Lakeville South) 7-1 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 3-6 (Fall 1:53)
Cons. Round 1 - Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 3-6 won by decision over Chu Chi Xiong (St. Paul Washington) 3-2 (Dec 8-5)
Cons. Semi - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 9-2 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 3-6 (Fall 0:39)
5th Place Match - Tegan Determan (Tri-City United) 3-2 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 3-6 (Fall 4:47)
182
Caden O`Malley (8-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 8-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 8-2 won by fall over Brady Hoffner (Mankato East) 6-6 (Fall 1:35)
1st Place Match - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 8-2 won by fall over Tytan Small (St. Charles) 9-3 (Fall 1:54)
195
Marco Reyes (8-3) placed 1st and scored 17.0 team points.
Round 1 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 8-3 won by major decision over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) 2-5 (MD 14-3)
Round 2 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 8-3 won by fall over Ricardo Moreno (Burnsville) 0-3 (Fall 1:32)
Round 3 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 8-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Nate Drumm (Mankato East) 6-2 (SV-1 3-1)
220
Kolton Duff (4-7) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 4-7 won by fall over Ehk Paw (St. Paul Washington) 1-8 (Fall 1:03)
Round 2 - Mambu Sonie (Burnsville) 7-3 won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 4-7 (Fall 1:34)
Round 3 - Cole Ebert (Reedsville) 8-0 won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 4-7 (Fall 3:30)
Round 5 - Hudson Scholten (Minneota) 6-3 won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 4-7 (Fall 1:09)
285
Robert Bastyr (4-3) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 4-3 won by fall over Syvonte Miller (Burnsville) 4-2 (Fall 2:39)
Semifinal - Jade Busse (Reedsville) 2-1 won by fall over Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 4-3 (Fall 2:50)
Cons. Semi - Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 4-3 won by fall over Micah Engelstad (St. Paul Washington) 5-4 (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match - Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 4-3 won by fall over Joseph Thompson (Richfield) 6-2 (Fall 4:29)