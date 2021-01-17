The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team lost a pair of meetings at home Saturday, Jan. 16, but a number of wrestlers picked up their first individual wins of the season.
The Giants lost to Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area 24-46 in the first meet of the triangular. They kept it closer against United South Central, but still fell 33-42. The good news for the Giants on the day was 10 individual wins on the day, although some were due to forfeits.
At 120 pounds, Wyatt Genelin, of LS-H, picked up a win over Talan Osborne, pinning him at 1:09. Later on, Ethan Genelin picked up the Giants' second win at 160 ponds, pinning Ean Gillman at 5:18. George Doherty then followed with another win for the Giants at 182 pounds, punning Jermaine Arrington at 1:20.
LCWM, though, picked up a number of pinfall victories of their own and also earned 12 points from forfeits in positions the Giants couldn't send out a wrestler.
Against United South Central, Luca Greenig, of LS-H, found a win over Isaiah Gonzales, outlasting him 8-4 for 3 team points. The Giants then lost two matches by pin and two matches by forfeits, before picking up two wins by forfeit of their own; Dyland Novak, 138 pounds, and Andy Genelin, 145 pounds, got the victories.
Later on, George Doherty, at 170 pounds, picked up another forfeit win for the Giants. And then Isaias Sanchez secured LS-H's only pinfall victory over USC, taking down Collin Van Cleave at 1:33 for his second win of the day. Noe Sanchez got the Giants' last win by forfeit at 285.
Also wrestling in the triangular for the Giants were Mark Boisjolie and Jordan Grinde.
It was the first two meets for a young Giants team that will look to improve throughout the season. It next faces LCWM and Norwood Young America at NYA 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. The day after that, the Giants take on Red Rock Central and New Ulm 10 a.m. at RRC.