Powered by Dominic Drent's 32-point effort, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team hung on against a late GFW comeback for a 63-61 home win Friday, Dec. 20.
"Dominic Drent had his second 30-point game of the season as he was able to get out in transition and get to the lane several times converting many scoring opportunities near the basket," LS-H head coach Bob Steiger said.
Drent was pretty much unstoppable on drives to the basket. After GFW scored the first four points of the game, Drent scored the next six. And his Giants' teammates also shot well through the first half as LS-H kept slowly building a lead.
A 17-6 early run by the Giants ended with a Lukas Graff field goal with just over 10 minutes to play until halftime. But GFW hung close as the Giants' lead never grew more than 10 points in the opening half, at 27-17 following a Nolan Maczkowicz three-pointer at 6:30.
Drent's 18th point of the first half in the final seconds gave LS-H a 38-31 halftime lead.
A 12-4 LS-H run to open the second half provided the Giants with their largest lead of the game at 50-35. But the T-Birds battled back once again and put together their own 16-3 run to cut that lead to two points at 53-51 with 7:01 remaining.
From there, it was a battle inside as both teams went cold from outside. Drent took it to the hoop on a nice pass from Maczkowicz for a 57-51 lead. But a LS-H technical foul gave GFW two free throws and the ball, and the T-Birds eventually tied it up on an Ethan Schwarzrock put back with 2:03 left.
Drent's 30th point of the game made it 59-57, but two GFW free throws by Damian Hopp tied it again. The T-Birds missed a chance for the first lead since the opening minutes, not connecting on a bonus free throw attempt.
Drent's final field goal of the game, his 32nd point, made it 61-59 with :33.1 left in the game. A GFW corner three just bounced off that would have given the T-Birds a lead with 10 seconds left.
LS-H's Zach Berndt hit two free throws with 7.3 seconds left after GFW was forced to foul making it 63-59. The T-Birds' Johnnie Ambrose scored on a driving layup and GFW called a timeout with :02.2 remaining.
But the Giants got the in bounds to Drent, who avoided the GFW defenders and secured the nonconference victory for LS-H.
"A much better result for us Friday night when we pulled out a 2-point victory over GFW," Steiger said. "We led throughout the game and as much as 10 in the second half before GFW made a run to tie the game with a minute left before a basket by Drent and two free throws by Zach Berndt iced the game for us.
LS-H scoring: Drent 32, Maczkowicz 7, Berndt 7, Lukas Graff 6, Brandon Stolley 5, Nathan Gregersen 3, Noah Koller 3.
"Nolan Maczkowicz had a nice all-around game leading us in rebounds, assists and steals getting several key rebounds near the end of the game limiting GFW to one shot per possession," Steiger said.
Dominic Henrichs led GFW with 17 points. Ambrose added 14.
"We now have a record of 3-4 going into the holiday tournament at TCU," Steiger said. We play Triton at 2:00 on the 27th and JWP at noon on the 28th."
The Giants improved to 3-4 overall; GFW dropped to 2-4. Both teams will participate in the Tri-City United holiday tournament beginning Friday, Dec. 27 in Montgomery. Other teams will include TCU, Triton, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and others to-be-announced.
GFW 31 - 30 — 61
LS-H 38 - 25 — 63