Le Sueur-Henderson senior post Zoe Thomson and Tri-City United senior forward Samantha Lang made the 20-member 2020-21 Minnesota River Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Team.
Thomson is the daughter of Kyhl and Tiffany Thomson. This was Thomson's third year on the varsity roster and started every game this season. She averaged over 8 points and 8 rebounds per game. She worked hard the past three seasons to improve her shooting, ball handling, post moves and defense. She was asked to defend the other team’s best post and was usually defended by the other team’s best post. Thomson has been a hard worker on the court but has also shown great leadership on and off the court.
Lang is the daughter of Shannon and Dan Lang. She was one of two captains for the Titans this year. Sam played small forward/off-guard for the team and was a very smart player who did a nice job of communicating with her teammates on the court. She averaged 12 PPG (46.9% shooting), 5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.3 SPG. She was a very consistent player for the Titans all season and will be missed by the program.
TCU senior forward/center Jessica Dull earned all-conference honorable mention.