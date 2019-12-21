The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson dance team was feeling proud on Thursday after placing third at their home meet with a routine titled “Party on the Dance Floor.”
Team captains Emily Borchardt, Lillian Barnes and Ellaina Novack spoke on the performance and their dance careers after the game.
“I was shocked,” said fifth-year dancer Emily Borchardt on the team’s win. “I just didn’t expect it.”
“The team’s performance has improved over the years,” she continued. “And it’s very rewarding.”
The rest of the captains were feeling the good vibes from their placement as well. The girls have worked hard all season to be at their best.
“I’m very impressed,” said Ellaina Novak, who has been on the team for two years.
For these student-athletes, the dance team has been an opportunity to meet new people and remain active. Fifth-year dancer Lillian Barnes described how she first got involved.
“Some of the high school girls had brought it up to us,” said Barnes. “We saw the opportunity, so we went for it.”
The girls have been going for it ever since and each has a different aspect of dancing that they love. For Borchardt, it was a sense of pride and accomplishment from knowing when the team did well.
“Hearing our names placed in anything is my favorite part,” said Borchardt. Whether that be third or first. Either one.”
Novak said she enjoyed the moments when the team can hang out together.
“There’s a lot of team bonding that comes with dance,” said Novak. “A lot of it.”
“Our teammates and our coaches is what keeps us going,” added Barnes.
When they’re not performing in dance, Barnes and Novak can be found playing softball year-round, while Borchardt is involved in tennis and golf.