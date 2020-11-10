The Tri-City United football team earned a needed victory on Friday Nov. 6, all while holding Belle Plaine’s score down to zero. In a defense-heavy game, the Titans ran ahead of the Tigers 8-0.
TCU and Belle Plaine held each other at a standstill as both teams struggled to make it into the end zone. The Titans aggressively fought for a touchdown and gained a necessary breakthrough in the second quarter. The Titans’ offense led a 97-yard drive that made up most of the quarter. Running back Mason O’Malley was a key feature of the Titans’ offensive lineup, carrying the ball 81 yards over 18 runs. Quarterback Payton Hennen rushed 67 yards over 11 carries and completed three successful passes over 37 yards.
The drive culminated with Hennen delivering a 32-yard pass to tight end Marco Reyes, giving the Titans the first and only touchdown of the night. Hennen followed up with a successful two-point conversion run, bringing the Titans’ score up 8-0.
After gaining the lead, the Titans kept control of the ball and control of the clock. While unsuccessful and building up a safer lead, the Titans made use of their offensive plays to eat up the time and take scoring opportunities away from the Tigers. The Titans’ defense stymied Belle Plaine’s aims for a touchdown and every turn, leaving the opposing team with just 22 yards rushing and eight yards passing.
“We still have a lot of things we can improve on but we are very pleased to come out with the win in a close game,” said TCU Coach Matt Collins. We have a short turnaround with only two days to prepare for Saint Peter who is coming off a big win over Fairmont. We feel like we gained some momentum and have played in a couple of tough games back to back that will benefit us come playoff time.”