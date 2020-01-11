The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team faced some tough competition Thursday, Jan. 9 and unfortunately couldn’t keep up with their opponents. The Giants faced off against Medford and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva a triangular, falling 61-6 to Medford and 36-3 to NRHEG.
In each match, only one Giant took home a victory. In the battle against Medford, that wrestler was Andy Genelin, who pinned Evan Schweisthal in 3:28 at the 120-pound weight class. Genelin later faced off against Nikolas Petsinger of NRHEG but was felled in 14 seconds.
Instead, the Giants' wrestler who topped NRHEG was Tommy Gupton. Coming off of a 7-1 loss to Tate Hermes of Medford, Gupton was back on the mat to face off against NRHEG. The 145-pound wrestler took some falls to Agro Gushwa, but in the end, overtook his opponent by a 12-8 decision to earn the Giants three points.
Genelin and Gupton were joined at the meet by Mark Boisjolie, Sam Gupton, Jordan Grinde, Ethan Genelin and Isaias Sanchez.