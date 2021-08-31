A night full of fanfare and celebration was capped off with a Cleveland Clippers victory over the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (JWP) Bulldogs. With Cleveland High School celebrating the opening of its new gymnasium, energy and excitement dominated the evening.
"This was the first match played here in our new gym," said Clippers head coach Bree Meyer. "It was a big night, as we were excited to be on the jumbotron. It symbolizes a long wait to finally be in here and back to a normal season with fans."
That jumbo-tron introduction to the team, as well as the pumped up music throughout the night, truly highlighted the level excitement around the program. The Clippers would ride that wave of energy to a 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23) victory over the Bulldogs.
In the opening set, Cleveland jumped out to a 9-4 lead, forcing a Bulldog timeout. After JWP cut the lead to 16-14, Emily Kern crushed the ball for a kill, one of her 20 kills on the night, to turn momentum back in favor of the Clippers.
"She [Kern] can hit over the block," said coach Meyer. "It's wonderful to know we can feed Emily when we need a kill."
The Clippers took control of the set after the kill, closing it out 25-19 to take a 1-0 lead.
In set two, Cleveland once again controlled the action, and after a block at the net from Kern, the team went up 16-11 over JWP. Two points later, the sides engaged in a long volley before the Bulldogs hit what looked to be a surefire kill into the gap, but shockingly, Clippers defensive specialist Zoe Porter was able to dive for the ball, getting a circus dig over to Emma Sweere who set up Jordyn Klingel for a kill.
With the wind knocked out of the Bulldog's sails, the Clippers earned the set two win 25-20 to go up 2-0 in the match.
"Jordan was setting tonight and after stepping into that position a couple of weeks ago," said Meyer. "She's doing a great job getting our passes to the girls."
In the third set, both teams struggled to find any consistency and service errors plagued both sides.
"It was like we started off good tonight, but then we got down ourselves a bit," said Kern of the third set. "We knew we needed that one match to get back up."
JWP broke out to a 21-13 lead, and despite Cleveland outscoring the Bulldogs 8-4 down the stretch, the Clippers dropped the set 25-21, cutting their lead in the match to 2-1.
Set four saw JWP gain a small edge early, but a Cleveland kill cut that lead to 13-11, forcing a timeout. The Clippers would tie things up at 13-13 where both teams traded points until the set was at 21-21. Kern was then set up perfectly in back-to-back points for kills to put Cleveland up 23-21, forcing the Bulldogs to use their final timeout.
With the serve under Clipper control on match point, Jordyn Klingel recorded her second ace of the match, securing the Cleveland 3-1 victory.
Kern said, of the bounce back in the fourth set, "We did get back up and that's the best feeling. It lets us know we can do it."
Kern led the way with 20 kills on the night to go along with three blocks, 12 digs, and a pair of service aces. Klingel led the Clippers with 32 set assists while adding seven digs and two ace serves. Emma Sweere led Cleveland with20 digs.
Cleveland is now 2-0 on the season and will host Mountain Lake on Tuesday, Sep. 7, with first serve scheduled for 7:15 p.m.