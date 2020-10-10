Football games are often determined by the team that plays better in the trenches, better known as the offensive and defensive lines.
That was the case Friday as United South Central defeated Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 22-6 in the high school football opener at Wells.
"Cleveland played very well the entire game," Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson said. "USC was clearly the stronger and more physical team.
"Due to injury and suspension, running back Jackson Meyer had to start out of position at center and battled USC's best players all night. He did what was best for the team and did an incredible job. Both Jackson Gibbs and Kolby Gens (usually a tight end) were thrust into action playing their first ever varsity games as offensive linemen also."
Cleveland quarterback Alex McCabe completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
Receiver Tyce Shook made three catches for 51 yards including a 39-yard touchdown that gave the Clippers a 6-0 lead with 1:46 to play in the first quarter.
The Rebels answered with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead at halftime and finished off the scoring with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 2:57 left in the third quarter.
Five other Clippers had receptions: Isaac Mueller 2-29, Carter Dylla 3-30, Blake McVennes 3-32, Eric Rohlfing 1-33 and Ben Holden 1-7.
"Cleveland receivers did a great job of getting open all night," Hermanson said. "We just had too many inexperienced lineman playing out of position to battle their talented D line.
"Senior Alex McCabe ran for his life all night, and Tommy Kennedy found little room to run from the backfield. McCabe hit on some big plays to Shook, Dylla, Mueller and Rohlfing. He also ran an INT and punt for long returns to get CHS in the red zone. Two interceptions in the end zone cost the Clippers on scoring chances."
McCabe ran 14 times for 39 times. Kennedy carried the ball nine times for 38 yards. Carter Dylla ran twice for 9 yards. Blake McVennes rushed once for 3 yards.
On defense, Eric Rohlfing led the Clippers with 13 tackles, three behind the line and one blocked punt.
Kennedy made nine stops. Holden had eight tackles with one behind the line.
Lucas Walechka made eight tackles, including one behind the line and a fumble recovery.
McCabe had four tackles with one behind the line and one interception.
Mueller also picked off a pass and had three tackles.
Dylla made seven tackles.
Cleveland plays Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity next at 7 p.m. Friday at CHS. Lester Prairie opened with a 42-13 win over St Clair/Mankato Loyola.