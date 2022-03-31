Dylan Novak (sprinter, hurdler, jumper), Auerilo Anchondo (Sprinter), Emily Sullivan (Sprinter, shot put), Kevin Rojas (Sprinter), Stanley Brown (Sprinter, jumper), Mason Reihnhardt, (Shot, discuss), Hailey Jaurez (Mid to long distance), Grace Wagner, (Sprinter) and Mia Schwarz (Mid Distance).
11th grade
Lexi Terwedo (Mid to long distance, pole vaulter), Drea Terwedo (Sprinter, Hurdler, Discus), Naima Bravo (Shot and Discus) Ella Nesbit, (Sprinter and jumper), Melanie Smykalski (Sprinter and jumper), Justin Terwedo (Sprinter and jumper), Joe Fixsen (Sprinter and shot and discus) and Riley Thelemann (Sprinter, hurdler, mid-distance and pole vault).
10th grade
Bobby Ferrell (Sprinter and jumper) and April La Barr (Sprinter and mid distance)
9th grade
Josiah Juarez (Mid to long distance), Liam West (Sprinter & jumper), Hunter Libra (Sprinter and mid distance), Wyatt Genelin(Sprinter and hurdler), Kaden Graff (Mid to long distance), Riley Sater (Sprinter, jumper, pole vault) and Alexi Sullivan (Sprinter, jumper).
KEY ATHLETES
If all goes as planned, I expect a return to state from Dylan Novak and Emily Sullivan in multiple events.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Keep your eye on Dylan Novak, Grace Wagner, Lexi Terwedo, Drea Terwedo, Justin Terwedo, Stanley Brown, Hailey, Riley Thelemann, Juarez, Bobby Ferrell, Liam Wes and Wyatt Genelin.
2022 OUTLOOK
We have a small but very talented and hardworking team. They have great teamwork and work ethic. Our goal is to send a relay and four individuals to state.
COMPETITION
The competition is going to be tough, especially competing with larger schools, but that will only make us stronger when we get to sections and state.
BY THE NUMBERS
37 total athletes
9 seniors, 8 Juniors, 3 sophomores, 6 freshman and the rest are middle school.