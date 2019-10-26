Should Cleveland volleyball team have been ranked third or even second in the subsection? Maybe. After all, the Clippers beat second-seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran 25-21, 25-17 in an early season tournament.
What is for sure—after they downed host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 3-0 on Thursday—they should have been ranked fourth instead of fifth. With the win, the Clippers take on state leader Mayer Lutheran in New Ulm High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Senior hitter Lexi Hollerich said that she never felt like the Clippers were the underdog at Sleepy Eye but stopped short of saying they should have been slotted among the top three.
“We were tied for fourth and lost on a coin flip, but I think we can compete with every single team on the roster. We worked hard this year, and I think our ranking definitely should have been higher.”
Hollerich said that memories of falling to the Knights in softball helped fuel the Clippers’ determination.
“We really wanted it. They ended our softball season so many times. Everyone on the court wanted it, and everyone on our team wanted it.”
The Knights did a good job blocking and digging, but in the end, the Clippers’ potent attack was the decider.
“We heard they were really scrappy, which they were,” said head coach Bree Meyer. “But we have to realize we are a great team and are capable of doing great things.”
After a Knight hit into the net, the Clippers went up 6-4 in set 1 on a Grayce Kortuem block. The set ended 25-16 after the Clippers scored five-straight points; the first two when McKenna Robb followed her kill with an ace serve and the last two on Hollerich service aces.
With three ace serves, two ace tips and two kills, the Knights jumped off to a 7-2 start in set 2, but with Robb and Emily Kern on the attack, the Clippers went on an 6-point run to tie the game at 8.
Whether in basketball or volleyball, the Clipper girls have never done well at SESM over the years. The Knights ended their volleyball season back in 2014.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Hollerich said. “The bleachers are right there and the fans were chirping in our ears, but we just had to block it out and didn’t let any outside things get into our heads.”
Behind 13-12, the Clippers scored nine of the next 10 points starting with a hit out of bounds and a Jordyn Klingel ace serve. The Clippers went up 21-13 when SESM contacted the net, but the Knights scored five points down the stretch before the set ended 25-21 on a Robb kill.
The Clippers jumped out to a 7-2 advantage in set 3. On a kill, SESM managed to pull within a point 10-9, but the set ended 25-17 on another Klingel service ace.
Robb carpet-bombed the Knights’ with 23 kills. She also had 19 digs. Hollerich was 23 of 24 from the service line with four aces. She also had 15 digs and three kills. Kern had 15 kills, seven digs and a pair of blocks. Taylin Gosch had 30 set assists and six digs. Emma Sweere had 17 digs. Kortuem had three blocks and one kill. Mazie Anderson had six digs.
Meyer said that Mayer Lutheran returns a group of tall seniors who went to state last year. Second seed BOLD, the team that beat the Clippers last season, takes on MVL in New Ulm after Cleveland’s match.