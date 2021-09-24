The Le Sueur-Henderson and St. Peter cross country teams traveled to Glencoe to compete in the Caty Delwiche XC Invitational at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School.
The LS-H boys team finished fourth out of eight competing programs and St. Peter finished sixth.
The girls team for the Giants finished fifth out of six scored teams on the day, while the Saints ran four girls instead of the five required to score.
Le Sueur-Henderson
The boys team for the Giants earned their fourth place finish with a team score of 83 and an average time of 19:58.1.
Senior Dylan Novak paced LS-H and finished fifth overall with a time of 18:56, while junior Riley Thelemann (19.38.1) claimed 16th.
Freshman Josiah Juarez (19:59.1), sophomore Grant Adams (20:19.0) and eighth grader Owen Greisen (20:58.2) rounded out scoring for the Giants while finishing 18th, 21st and 23rd respectively.
Nathan Tews (21:00.7) and Jacob Eibs (22:01.6) both also ran for LS-H, finishing 24th and 33rd.
The girls team for the Giants finished with with 90 team points and an average time of 24:41.4.
Hailey Juarez paced LS-H with a time of 22:00.9 to finish fifth overall while Brandy Wolf (24:14.8) earned a 16th place finish.
Cooper Vanden Einde (24:18.1), Kenzie Kabes (24:36.0) and Melanie Smykalski (28:17.2) rounded out scoring for the Giants finishing 17th, 19th and 33rd.
LS-H returns to action Tuesday Sept. 28 when the teams travel to Cedar Lake Farm with races beginning at 4 p.m.
St. Peter
The Saints boys earned their sixth place finish with 120 points in the meet and an average time of 20:54.6.
Freshman Callum Harmes paced the Saints with a time of 19:58.5 to finish 17th in the race while sophomore Corbin Herron (20:16.9) finished 19th.
A pair of eighth graders, Logan Bock (21:13.2) and Lathe Bly (21:21.1) finished 25th and 27th while freshman John Kennedy (21:43.3) rounded out team scoring by finishing 32nd.
Senior David Zhang (25:27.3) and freshman Tobias Twait (26:13.7) also ran for the Saints, finishing 42nd and 44th.
The St. Peter girls only competed with four runners so they did not qualify for team scoring, but the team shows promise.
"The Girls continue to improve," said St. Peter girls cross country coach Jeff Portugue.
Junior Hadley Stuehrenberg finished the race fourth overall with a time of 21:31.5 to pace the Saints.
"Hadley Stuehrenberg has been our top runner and has medaled in all but one meet this season," said Portugue. "She again medaled taking 4th place against some great competition. She ran her second best time of the season but it was her best race today, bettering a few girls who have beaten her all season."
Eighth grader Robin Hibscher finished second for St. Peter with a time of 23:01.6 to claim 13th in the race and sophomore Mackenzie Steinborn (23:54.9) finished 19th.
"MacKenzie Steinborn ran a career best today," said Portugue. "We feel she is going to cut a bit more time off that time and start moving up in the standings."
Sophomore Lexi Wentworth was the final runner for the Saints with a time of 27:37.1 to finish 38th.
Portugue noted, "Robin Hibscher and Lexi Wentworth both ran their second best times ever. Lexi is going to continue to improve now that she is healthy and Robin is only an 8th grader and has been just out of medaling in the last two meets."
St. Peter returns to action Tuesday, Sept. 28 when the team travels to the Minneopa Golf Club t compete with races starting at 3:45 p.m.