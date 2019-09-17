The Tri-City United girls tennis team fell behind 5-2 in a close meet against Sibley East on Monday, Sept.16. The meet marks the second time the Sibley East Wolverines bested the Titans this season, but TCU significantly improved their performance in their latest match.
“[We had] excellent play from No.1 and No.3 doubles today,” said TCU tennis coach Phil Murry. “No.1 [Morgan Mueller and MacKenzie Holmbo] played for over two and a half hours and battled back from being down 5-2 in the second set to force a tiebreaker in that set and then ended up losing in a third set tiebreaker.”
Mueller and Holmbo were taken down in the first set by Isabelle Figueroa and Mallory Sylvester of Sibley East 6-4, but took the second 6-7 (2-7). The Titans were just narrowly overcome in the third set 7-6 (7-3).
Titans No. 3 doubles, Jena Weirs and Jordan Jordan Squires dominated the opposing team 6-1,6-0. However, TCU fell a bit short in No. 2 doubles. Titans Allie Schley and Rachel Rynda were defeated by Sibley East’s Holly Otto and Shelby Dieball 6-1, 6-4.
The Titans had a tough time in singles, with the Wolverines taking three out of four matches. TCU’s Erica Jackson was overcome 6-3, 6-1 by Sibley East’s Brianna Kranz while Titans Josie Plut and Monserrat Ruiz were defeated in their matches 6-4, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-3 respectively.
TCU’s No.4 singles player Geena Ehlers overcame a bad first set and turned it into a win. After losing her first set 6-1 to Ashlyn Bellert, Ehlers flipped the score around in the second, winning 6-1 and took another victory in the third set 6-3.
“Geena Ehlers started very slow but really came on in the second set. And then put her away in the third,” said Coach Phil Murry “She is getting much more comfortable playing singles.”