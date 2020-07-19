In their second close game in a row, the Cleveland Spiders fell to the host St. Clair Wood Bats 2-0 on a steamy Saturday afternoon in amateur baseball action.
The Spiders, who lost their preview game 2-1 to Morristown, remain winless at 0-5 in the 13-60 League, while the Wood Bats improved to 4-1.
However, manager Mike Krenik is happy with how the young Spiders are improving.
"They're improving each week," Krenik said. "They're learning from playing competitive ball and starting to believe in themselves even more. They played pretty good competing against a bunch of college players."
St. Clair scored both runs unearned in the third inning on an error, hit by pitch and a two-RBI double to right field.
Ex-Spider pitcher Michael Anderson went the distance for the victory throwing a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, two walks and one hit by pitch.
Shane Rogers and Jake Miller had the only hits for the Spiders with both going 1 for 3.
St. Peter starting pitcher Arlen Nett (0-3) lasted 6⅔ innings, allowing two unearned runs, scattering eight hits, walking none, hitting one batter and striking out four.
Jake Miller finished up the last 1⅓ inning with one hit, one hit by pitch, no walks and one strikeout.
The Spiders threatened to score but left five runners on base.
In the sixth inning, Cleveland's Shane Rogers singled, stole second and moved to third on a fielder's choice by Nett and was stranded when the last batter struck out.
In the ninth inning, Miler singled, Carter Dylla was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with one out, but the last two batters struck out and grounded out to the pitcher.
"We got runners in scoring position," Krenik said. "We just didn't come through. We just didn't have enough opportunities expect at the end of the game. But we hung in there and never gave up.
"We played very good defense. Our pitching was very efficient and kept us in the ball game."
The Clippers have a busy schedule with four games in seven days to finish off the regular season.
Sunday's game scheduled against Minnesota Lake has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland. MN Lake had a player test positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Cleveland travels to Eagle Lake at noon Saturday, hosts Wells at 5 p.m. Sunday and travels to Le Center at 7:30 p.m. July 29 against Janesville, who will be the home team.
The Class C playoffs will begin Saturday, Aug. 1 with a play-in crossover game featuring the last place team in the 13-60 League (Cleveland) versus the bottom team in the River Valley League, which is now Henderson (0-9). Double-elimination play will begin Sunday. Aug. 2 at the high seeds.