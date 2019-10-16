The Le Sueur-Henderson/Tri-City United volleyball match went in the Giants' favor Oct. 15 at Le Sueur. The Giants came out on top 3-0, earning the team the No. 2 seed in the Section 2A South Subsection, while the Titans were placed at No. 4 following the recent loss.
“It was a good win, it was a big win for us,” said LS-H Coach Stacey Feser. “It helped us get our seeding for section playoffs coming into it.”
The Giants overwhelmed the competition with some powerful hits by senior outside hitter Morgan Goettlicher and sophomore right hitter Julia More. Goettlicher used her 6-foot height to get up close to the net and spike balls others couldn’t reach, earning a total of 22 kills, while More had a solid nine kills. Together, with junior setter Halle Bemmels, who assisted her teammates with 45 assists, the Giants put up an offense that couldn’t be beat.
“Morgan hit really well tonight,” said Feser. “They didn’t have the tallest team, so it was easier for her to get up and get some of those kills. Julia hit really well, too. Those were players who I was happy with how they played tonight. And always Halle, our setter, is always exceptional. She makes everyone look great.”
The Titans had their own solid offensive team to challenge the Giants, which included junior setter Sam Lang, junior middle hitter Alexis Neubauer and senior setter Ellie Singleton.
“Sam Lang, our outside, she had 11 kills tonight, so she did an excellent job,” said TCU Coach Renae Chappuis. “I thought my setter, Ellie Singleton, she did a really good job of continuing to push sets and spreading the entire court open. Even with not great passes, she worked really hard to get that to everyone. I want to say that Alexis Neubauer stepped in to play middle and I thought she did an excellent job with a huge hitter against her. She had some great blocks and really provided some insight into what I can utilize going forward.”
The first set of the night started off even, with both teams scoring at an even pace until the 10-point mark. However, the Giants were able to get the better of the Titans with some well-coordinated saves on defense. Julia More and senior libero obtained 13 and 17 digs over the course of the game. With Goettlicher getting in plenty of blocks, the Giants took control of the ball for the second half, earning a 25-13 win.
The same pattern continued for the next to sets. TCU played more competitively, but fell in the second set 25-17. The Giants ran away with the ball again in the third set, with a 25-12 third win.
“It’s been a season of ups and downs and trying to figure out what works for each of these players and what works for the team,” said Chappuis, reflecting on her first year coaching the Titans. “Definitely a big learning curve when it comes to tight matches and just really trying to figure out how to keep these girls motivated and pushing hard.”
The Giants will continue their season are hoping this will be the start of more wins to come.
“For sections, I don’t want to jinx us and I don’t ever want to say too much, but I’d really like us to come in and win the first one and get a couple playoff wins,” Feser said. “That would be a great goal for our team.”
Le Sueur-Henderson will host No. 7 seeded Fairmont in the Section 2AA tournament Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. At the same date and time, No. 4 Tri-City United will challenge No. 5 Maple River at Le Center.