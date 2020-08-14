The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors has approved the creation of optional Fall Training Seasons for volleyball, football, and MSHSL sanctioned spring sports+
. These Fall Training Seasons are MSHSL sponsored programs. All MSHSL member schools have the authority to provide the entire Training Season, offer a reduced Training Season, or choose not to offer a Training Season.
Volleyball and Football Fall Training Seasons:
• Start Date—Sept. 14
• End Date—Oct. 3
• Maximum Number of daily sessions per sport — 12
Spring Sport Fall Training Seasons+:
• Start Date—Oct. 5
• End Date—Oct. 24
• Maximum Number of daily sessions per sport — 12
Each sport will have the opportunity to have an organizational meeting and distribute equipment on a date to be selected prior to their Fall Training Season.
Each sport-specific Fall Training Season provides the opportunity for high school coaches to connect with student athletes and provide sport-specific training and instruction.
• Students who participate in the Fall Training Seasons must meet all MSHSL and school eligibility requirements for participation.
• Coaches who participate in the Fall Training Seasons must meet MSHSL requirements and be certified by the school athletic administrator.
o Required this fall: Concussion CER.
o Required prior to competitive season: Online General Rules Meeting and Sport-specific online rules meeting.
• At the discretion of school administration, students may participate simultaneously in Approved Fall Sports and Fall Training Seasons.
The following activities or events are not allowed during the Fall Training Seasons:
• Tryouts
• Scrimmages—defined as any sport-specific training, instruction or interaction that involves members of your high school program with individuals or students who are not members of your high school program and who are not students at your school.
• Jamborees
• Competitions
• Captain’s Practices
All MSHSL rules, policies and bylaws are applicable with the following exception:
Students may participate in an MSHSL Fall Training Season and also participate on a non-school team in that same sport. (Board Exception to MSHSL Bylaw 208)
Fall Training Season interpretations:
Fall Training Seasons are an approved extension of the MSHSL approved interscholastic season for each sport.
• Fall Training Seasons are considered “in season.” Coaches within the approved interscholastic season may coach their student athletes within the Fall Training Season. (Interpretation of MSHSL Bylaw 208)
• MSHSL Coaches may not coach a non-school team during the Fall Approved Training Season.
Additional guidance for Fall Training Seasons:
• All aspects must align with the requirements of the Minnesota Department of Education plan for return to learning, must follow the requirements from the Minnesota Department of Health’s Guidance on Youth Sports, and must include the required actions identified in the Governor’s Executive Orders.
• The first week of practice should focus on implementing effective protocols and routines for pre -participation screenings, effective social distancing, compliance with all health recommendations, establishment of pod limits of 25 or less, and additional actions that mitigate the spread of disease and enhance safety of students and coaches.
• Athletic programs must follow the identified protocols for students or coaches who have tested positive, are experiencing symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 diagnosis or have had exposure to an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
• For schools that are required by localized metrics to be in a distance learning mode, practic es are limited to virtual contact only.
+ MSHSL Spring Sports include Girls Badminton, Baseball, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Girls Softball, Synchronized Swimming, Boys Tennis, and Boys and Girls Track and Field.
Adapted sports offered in the fall and spring seasons will be reviewed with recommendations from the Minnesota Adapted Athletic Association and seasons will be determined soon.