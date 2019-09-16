A deluge from the days prior left Friday’s 5K race on the Loyola hill looking more like a steeplechase, but for the second time last week, the Crusader boys team ran away with a victory.
“Friday was a good meet for our boys,” said head coach Dale Compton. “They've been running well so far this year and were looking to run well at our final home meet of the season. The course wasn't in great shape after all the rain this week. The runners had to cross a large section of water multiple times, but I'm glad we were able to get the race in.”
With a 16:50.8 finish, Mitchell Johnstone was a ways off the 16:07.50 PR time he had on the course two weeks earlier, but he still came in first among the 53 varsity boys.
“I wasn’t even close to proud about my time, because I’m getting over a cold, but I’m extremely proud of my teammates, knowing that they got my back and can run good times even when I have a bad day,” said Johnstone, who, as a senior, was running his last race on his home turf.
Teammate Tyler Erickson was fourth with a 17:21.8
“Tyler has been getting stronger every race,” said Compton.
Rounding out the Crusader field were Jerrett Peterson in fifth place with a 7:22.5, Brett Omtvedt in ninth place with a 18:13.2, and James Younge in 11th place with an 18:53.4.
As a team, the Crusaders had 30 points. In second was TCU with 44. Martin County West had 66 points, and Norwood-Young America totaled 78.
The girls team put forth good efforts again and were led by Ellie Nygren's fourth-place 20:45.5 finish.
Teammate Lyndsey Wangsness was 19th among the 45 competitors with a 24:14.6. Makenna Mueller was 28th with a 25:19.0, Kaitlyn Sizer was 34th with a 27:14.9, and Caitlin Miller was 41st with a 29:53.8.
Girls team results were MCW 41, GFW 52, TCU 81, St. Peter 94, NYA 107 and Loyola/Cleveland 121.
The Crusader boys team also took first of 15 teams at Norwood on September 10th. Again, Johnstone led the field, this time with a 16:22.03. Peterson was sixth among the 107 runners with a 17:15.98. Erickson was eighth with a 17:23.43.
Rounding out the Loyola/Cleveland field were Omtvedt in 21st place with a 18:19.02 and Younge in 36th with a 19:04.57.
For the girls, Nygren was seventh of 104 participants with a 20:47.76 finish, Abby Skane was 68th (23:55.77),and Sizer was 103rd (28.40.10). The rest of the girls ran the middle school or JV races.
The Crusaders are back in action on Tuesday at New Richland. On Saturday, they compete in the huge Milaca meet.