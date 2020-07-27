Sand Volleyball

Tri-City United Community Education offered a new sand volleyball camp from July 21 to July 23 for those finishing grades 3 through 6 in 2020. Players improved their volleyball fundamentals through a combination of instruction, fitness and fun outside and in the sun. Camp was held at Montgomery Memorial Park and instructed by Elly Bednar. COVID-19 safety guidelines were followed. (Courtesy of TCU Community Ed)

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments