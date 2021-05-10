After two weeks off the field, due to exposure to COVID-19, the Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team returned at the beginning of May to mixed success.
The Giants opened by collecting their first win of the season on May 1, topping Cannon Falls 8-7. LS-H had another close game with Norwood Young America on May 3, but fell 5-4. On Thursday, the Giants were shut out by Sibley East in a 6-0 game.
In the Giants’ first game after the hiatus, Cannon Falls was first to take the lead, scoring a single run in the first inning. LS-H tied in the second thanks to Ethan Hathaway, who singled and then reached home on an error.
Cannon Falls took the lead back in the fourth with two runs and added two more runs to their score in the fifth. But the Giants kept up. Nathan Gregersen walked to first and reached second on a single by David Gupton. Zach Berndt walked and Aiden Gulbranson singled, knocking Gregersen into home. Gupton scored a second run,reaching home on a walk by Logan Feeney, narrowing Cannon Falls' lead down to 5-3.
The Giants tied up the game in the sixth. Gregersen reached second, took third on a single by Gupton and advanced to home on a sacrifice fly by Berndt. Gulbranson doubled to send Gupton into home, giving the Giants a 5-5 tie. LS-H wrapped up the inning knocking Cannon Falls out 1-2-3.
LS-H jumped into the lead in the seventh with three runs. Brody Berndt advanced to first and reached second after Gregersen was hit by pitch. Berndt reached home on a single by Gupton and a single by Gulbranson sent both Gregersen and Gupton home.
Cannon Falls made a last ditch play, and scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. It followed up by loading up the bases, but before they could tie up the game, right fielder Logan Feeney caught a fly out ball to close the game with an 8-7 win.
The Giants had another close game with Norwood Young America, but couldn’t replicate the late-inning success they had against Cannon Falls. After two scoreless innings, LS-H came out on top in the third. Brogan McMillen advanced to second on a hit by pitch and third on a single by Brody Berndt. Gregersen doubled and knocked in both McMillen and Brody Berndt for two runs and reached home himself on a single by Zach Berndt.
But NYA tied up the game 3-3 lead in the fourth and fifth innings. The Giants took back the lead in the bottom of the fifth after Gupton singled and was knocked into home by Gulbranson, putting the score at 4-3.
But the Giants gave up the lead in the sixth and seventh innings. Two runs for the Raiders put them over the edge to fell LS-H 5-4.
While the previous two games were close, the competition against Sibley East was anything but. The Wolverines shutout the Giants, who were thrown off by Sibley East’s pitcher. Over 27 times at bat, the Giants struck out seven times and produced just four hits in the 6-0 loss.