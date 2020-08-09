The No. 14 seeded Le Sueur-Henderson Giants finished 2-2 and seventh in 16-team Metro Baseball League U19 tourney.
The Giants (12-14) play Burnsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the final league game.
LS-H 2, Wayzata 0
Winning pitcher Mitch Casperson went the distance, throwing a two-hitter with two walks and five strikeouts in the first round Aug. 4 at No. 3 seeded Wayzata.
The Giants collected five hits, led by Tristian O'Brien going 2 for 3.
Three others batted 1 for 3. Tommy Gupton doubled, drove in a run and scored a run. Casperson singled and scored. Burke Nesbit singled.
LS-H opened the scoring with one run in the fourth inning. Gupton dobuled and scored ona n RBIS single by Nesbit.,
in the sixth, Casperson singled, Zach Berdt walked, and O'Brien singled in Casperson.
123 456 7 — r h e
LS-H 000 101 0 — 2 5 2
WAYZATA 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Stillwater 3, LS-H 2
No. 6 seeded Stillwater held off a strong finish by LS-H in game two Aug. 5 at Stillwater.
The home team took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and increased it to 3-0 in the third. The Giants scored both of their runs in the seventh on a single by Nesbit and a two-run homer by Jordan Kahlow.
Nesbit finished 2 for 3. Three Giants went 1 for 3: Casperson, Gupton, Charlie Weick and Kahlow.
Gupton pitched all six innings for LS-H, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and one walk, while striking out five.
Anoka 4, LS-H 3
The Giants also dropped a one-run game with a 4-3 loss on Friday at No. 7 seeded Anoka.
LS-H out hit Anoka 8-6. Casperson (2 for 4, two runs) and O'Brien (2 for 4, two RBIs) had two hits apiece. Four others had a hit each. Zach Berndt went 1 for 4 with an RBI). Nesbit, Tyler Pengilly and Nathan Gregerson all went 1 for 3, and Gregerson scored a run.
The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a single and a stolen base by Casperson, and an RBI single by O'Brien that scores Casperson.
Anoka tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the first, took a 2-1 lead in the third and a 3-1 lead in the fourth,
LS-H cut the lead to 3-2 with a run in the fifth. Casperson walked, went to second on a balk and scored on a double by Zach Berndt.
The Giants tied it 3-3 with a run in the seventh. Gregersn singled, went to second ona balk and scored on a single by O'Brien.
Anoka won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh on an error, walk and a single.
O'Brien went the distance on the mound, allowing three earned runs on six hits, eight walks and five strikeouts.
LS-H 5, Shakopee 0
O'Brien pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout in the Giants' 5-0 win over No. 9 seeded Shakopee on Saturday. He walked one and struck out two.
The Giants also had only three hits. Casperson went 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Nesbit finished 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Jace Luna batted 1 for 3.
LS-H played perfect in the field and took advantage of four Shakopee errors.
The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on one hit. Kahlow reached on an error. Tyler Pengilly was hit by a pitch. Casperson singled in Kahlow. Berndt hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Pengilly.
Three more Giants crossed the plate in the seventh inning. Casperson and Berndt both reached on errors. O'Brien drove in Casperson on a fielder's choice. O'Brien stole second. Gupton hit a sacrifice fly to plate Berndt. Nebit singled in O'Brien.