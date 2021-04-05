Coaches
Head coach: Sue Hynes, 12 years
Assistant coaches: Ann Zeiher, 3 years; Casey Fails 2 years; Michael Foss, 2 years
Key Players
Emily Sullivan, Drea Terwedo, Lexi Terwedo, Hailey Juarez, Lukas Graff, Mason Reinhardt, Dylan Novak, Justin Terwedo, Riley Thelemann
Keep Your Eye On
"Emily Sullivan who placed in state in 2019, Lukas Graff who is looking to go to state in multiple events, Dylan Novak who is looking to go to state in the hurdles, Hailey Juarez who was one of the top cross country runners in our conference, Drea, Lexi and Justin Terwedo who are all so versatile and hard working, Mason Reihhardt who can cross over from shot and discus to running events, Riley Thelemann who brings a lot to distance and hurdles, and Joe Fixaen is a good cross over between sprints and shot and disc," Hynes said.
2019 Recap
William Clarke and Emily Sullivan both medaled at state.
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"We were so excited going into the season," Hynes said. "We had a lot of seniors out, who were great leaders as well as athletes. It is hard to maintain excitement when we were so limited with contact with our athletes and the track program."
2021 Season Outlook
"We are going to be a young team but hard working team, but that will help us in years to come," Hynes said.
Coach's Comments
"We are excited to have a season and to be outside and have good weather. We have a strong team and coaching staff, it is going to be a good year." — Sue Hynes, head coach
BY The Numbers
40 — "We have about 40 athletes out from grades 7-12, but still have multiple athletes out due to quarantines," Hynes said. "It will be nice to have a full team out again."