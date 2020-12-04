Nothing is guaranteed in fishing, but walleyes could be biting hot and heavy during early ice fishing this season at Le Sueur/Waseca/Blue Earth County lakes.
In a Dec. 2 interview with Nate Greene of Corner Bait in Madison Lake, he raved about the walleye fishing during early ice when only walking is safe. According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources guidelines, it takes 4 inches of ice to be safe for walking.
Among the lakes he recommends are Madison, Elysian, Washington, Henry and Eagle.
All except Washington are a short walk from the public access to the hot spot.
On Madison, in which Greene is most familiar, he suggests walking out from the North Shore Park access off Highway 60 to a depth of 16 to 18 feet. He said walleye are attracted there because of schooling shad minnows.
Greene walks out first from the access. "When we get walkable ice, walleyes and crappies push the shad into this corner of the lake because they're going to be spawning soon, and where there is shad, there's going to be fish.
"I have been out there in 4 feet of water, and I can sit there and watch in my hole and all of a sudden there will be a walleye that goes zooming right underneath the ice. Those walleyes are chasing shad because every one that you catch will be right on its back. Those walleyes are smart. They'll actually school up and push that shad into the corner here and have their feast.
"It's like clockwork. That last 45 minutes to an hour of day light is your best time to go and sit. It's a 75-yard walk. Head straight out from the access and find 16 to 18 feet of water.
"That will last until we get 5 or 6 inches or ice and the wheelers start to go out there. You'll still get walleyes there throughout the season, but it won't be as productive as first ice.
It's the same short walk from the public accesses on both ends of Elysian to the walleye spots in about 5 feet. On the Janesville end, there is a rock pile that attracts fish. On the Elysian end, fish all along the shoreline.
Eagle and Henry lakes are much shallower, but walleye can be found a short walk from the shore. The lakes used to be rearing ponds for growing fish to be stocked in other lakes. Now they're stocked just for fishing.
"Up until this last weekend, guys were doing well on Eagle Lake," Greene said. "That froze out three years ago. That spring the DNR stocked it with fingerling and fry walleye again. And all of those fingerling are 14 and 15 inches now, so that was a popular spot this fall. If the wind was coming in the right direction, you could pick off six of them fairly quickly."
Greene thinks it will be good this winter in Eagle Lake especially first ice. "With it being a shallower lake, the more traffic out there, the more skittish they get. I always like to fish Eagle in the first 6 to 7 inches of ice until the wheelers start to go out there. That's normally when I'll be done out there. Straight out from the access 50 to 75 yards. The lake is basically a bowl, and the north end is where it drops off fairly quickly. You don't have to get out very far to get 6 or 7 feet of water."
Greene said there are also a lot of walleyes in Henry. "It's one of those every other year type thing. Last year it was pretty much a crap shoot out there, so this year should be good year for early ice."
Any of the rearing ponds that have 10 feet or less or Elysian always are going to be best first ice because there is not much noise or traffic, Greene said. "The bigger lakes can take that noise and traffic, but they move from where they would be early ice."
Lake Elysian is one lake that either it's hot or it's not, Greene said. "It never seems to be anything in between. You either hear guys doing really well or they get skunked. There's an outlet on the Janesville end where guys have been doing really well. Straight out from the boat access in between the point there is an underwater rock pile that comes out a foot or so from the surface."
The Lake Washington ice fishing spots are less accessible for first ice. It takes a long walk to get there to second and third points, where the walleyes tend to hang out.
Lake Washington was doing well on Third and Second points for a mixed bag of fish this fall, Greene said. "That's always a popular spot." He expects the walleye to be there this winter.
Greene said his favorite spot in the winter on Jefferson is the south end of East Jeff. "The houses along there are on a real steep bank, and you know you're going to be fishing in a break where the crappies once they get there in the fall, they don't leave until spring. They've got some really nice crappies there."
Another good early ice fishing spot for crappies and sunfish is right off the access of West Jefferson.
Things change when motorized vehicles start hitting the lakes and scaring away the fish and making them more wary to bite.
The numbers of fish schooled up aren't as great, but they still can be found.
"If I had to narrow it down to the most popular three lakes in the area, it would be the Jefferson chain, Lake Washington and Madison," Greene said. "The next most popular is German and Ballantyne and Duck in town here are real popular for the panfish guys or the the families that want to go out and watch their son's bobber go up and down."
When the lakes are safe enough to walk on depends on the weather (temperature and wind), but Greene hoped it be 4 inches by the weekend of Dec. 5-6. He also has high hopes for the ice to be thick enough for driving (8 inches) by Dec. 20.