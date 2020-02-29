Brody Rud (2)

TCU junior Brody Rud (left) finishes 2-2 and in the top 8 at the state Class AA wrestling tournament. (Crson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

All three of Tri-City United's remaining wrestlers remaining in the state Class AA individual tournament were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinal wrestlebacks Saturday morning.

By virtue of losing their second match of the tournament, junior Brody Rud at 170 pounds, junior Riley O'Malley at 182 pounds and senior Jose Reyes at 195 pounds fell just short of the medal rounds (top six).

Rud finished with a 2-2 record at state, while O'Malley and Reyes went 1-2. All made their first trip to state.

Fairmont/Marin County senior Nathan Simmonds (44-12) eliminated Rud (23-12) by a 5-4 decision.

Hutchinson senior Alex Nelson (37-8) knocked out O'Malley (39-12) by a pin in 3:55.

Simley sophomore Landon DeVa (43-7) downed Reyes (34-10) in overtime 7-5.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments