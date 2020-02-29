All three of Tri-City United's remaining wrestlers remaining in the state Class AA individual tournament were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinal wrestlebacks Saturday morning.
By virtue of losing their second match of the tournament, junior Brody Rud at 170 pounds, junior Riley O'Malley at 182 pounds and senior Jose Reyes at 195 pounds fell just short of the medal rounds (top six).
Rud finished with a 2-2 record at state, while O'Malley and Reyes went 1-2. All made their first trip to state.
Fairmont/Marin County senior Nathan Simmonds (44-12) eliminated Rud (23-12) by a 5-4 decision.
Hutchinson senior Alex Nelson (37-8) knocked out O'Malley (39-12) by a pin in 3:55.
Simley sophomore Landon DeVa (43-7) downed Reyes (34-10) in overtime 7-5.