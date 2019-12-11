Le Sueur-Henderson's boys basketball team evened its record a 2-2 with a 71-57 victory Tuesday over visiting Norwood-Young America.
The Giants pulled away in a strong second half, with Dominic Drent leading the way with 24 points. Nolan Maczkowicz added 13 and Zach Berndt 11.
Seven other LS-H players scored during the contest: Nathan Gregersen 7, Brandon Stolley 3, Ethan Steiger 3, Lukas Graff 3, Gage Bishop 3, Trace Edmondson 2 and David Gupton 2.
It was the Minnesota River Conference opener for both teams in what appears to be a wide open race to the top. Going into the Tuesday game, MRC teams had managed only a 3-16 record to open the 2019-20 season.
In another conference opener, Jordan (1-1) manhandled Sibley East 96-35 and established itself as the MRC favorite. The Hubmen won the conference a year ago with a perfect 14-0 mark, 23-4 overall. Jordan lost 71-68 in the Section 2AA championship game to St. Peter, which has moved up a class this season.
Mayer Lutheran (1-3), which finished second to Jordan last season in the MRC, topped Tri-City United (0-3). Southwest Christian (2-1) was handed its first loss, falling 78-59 to Belle Plaine (1-3).
In the LS-H win, the Giants took a 34-27 lead into halftime and built their largest lead at 62-43 with 5:28 remaining. It was Drent, who connect on two and ones in just over a minute.
Drent scored 16 of his game-high 24 in the second half. He and Berndt each totaled 8 points to lead LS-H in the first half.
The Raiders' 6-foot-6 senior center Hayden Molva scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in that first half. Teammate Brady Will finished with 10 points.
The Giants head Friday for another MRC game at Mayer Lutheran
Raiders 27 - 30 -- 57
Giants 34 - 37 -- 71