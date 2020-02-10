The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team didn’t have the night they wanted on Saturday, Feb. 8, as the Giants went toe-to-toe with Maple River and Kimball Area at the Sibley East triangular, but fell 65-6 to Maple River and 64-0 by Maple River.

Seven wrestlers made up the competing Giants at the Sibley East meet, but only one claimed a victory. That wrestler was Tommy Gupton, who won a victory by forfeit over Maple River in the 138-pound weight class, earning six points at the meet.  Also competing for the Giants were Andy Genelin, Sam Gupton, Dylan Novak, Jordan Grinde, Kade Thompson and Isaias Sanchez.

