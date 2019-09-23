The Tri-City United football team had another tough game Friday. In its fourth consecutive loss of the season, the Titans were shut out by Fairmont 41-0.
“[They were] bigger and faster again,” said TCU Coach Ken Helland on the opposing team. “They’re a good team; they beat Waseca. It’s just a very good football team. We did some things OK at times, but obviously not enough things went the right way.”
Fairmont proved they could outrun the Titans early on. In the first quarter, the Cardinals grabbed three consecutive touchdowns. With the addition of two successful field goal attempts, Fairmont dominated the first quarter 20-0.
Fairmont continued to command the field throughout the rest of the game, completing a touchdown in the second quarter and running to the end zone twice in the third. The team had a strong and fast first offensive line that could rush past the Titans’ best defensive efforts. TCU trailed Fairmont in offense, running a total of 108 offensive yards compared to 336 by Fairmont. The Cardinals’ speed also allowed the team to complete five interceptions on TCU’s attempted forward passes, preventing the Titans from making it downfield.
“We took some chances and threw out a couple,” said Helland. “They got them and we didn’t.”
The Titans fared better in the fourth quarter, but had little time to score. TCU prevented the Cardinals from running up the score and even managed to push Fairmont to the end zone, but the clock ran out before the Titans could stick it in for a touchdown.
“Those second team guys got some action in and moved the team down the field a little bit so that was nice to see,” said Helland.
On offense, junior running back Kayden Factor and sophomore running back Riece Narum led the Titans. Factor gained 30 yards over 9 attempts while Narum received 31 yards over three attempts.
One factor that may have inhibited the team’s performance was the loss of team captain and senior wide receiver Zack Wendorf. Prior to the game, Wendorf suffered a leg injury and will be out of the season for the next 4-6 weeks.
“It hurt. When you lose a captain that hurts,” said Helland. However, Coach Helland pinned the team’s loss on Fairmont’s performance rather than losing a player.
“I give more credit to Fairmont than any of that stuff going on. It’s hard to tell, hard to judge.”
Following the game the Titans’ record stands at 0-4. TCU will travel to Sibley East for next game Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.