In the biggest rivalry for the Cleveland football team on a 25-degree and windy night, the Clippers had to use some creative offensive and defensive ideas to shut out Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8-0 on Friday on the artificial turf at Janesville.
The Clippers went into the game with seniors Ben Holden and Eric Rohlfing out for the contest. Sophomore starting linebacker and guard Tanyon Hoheisel was also a late second scratch due to injury.
"Although short handed, we did get a boost from getting senior O and D lineman Cameron Seely and LB/O lineman Fisher Knish back from suspension," Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson said.
"After opening the game in our usual spread passing formation, with some great passing plays from Alex McCabe (a 54-yard pass to Tyce Shook and a 23-yard TD pass to Carter Dylla), we had to uncharacteristically take the air out of the ball and run. It started with the important 2-point conversion on a run by Alex McCabe."
Due to the cold weather, strong wind and missing both starting tight ends (Holden and Rohlfing), the Clippers decided to switch from their usual air attack to an old stack offense that Clippers former head coach Dave Krenik ran with their 2007 state tournament team.
"When we were against the wind we ran stack, when we had the wind at our backs we ran our spread passing game," Hermanson said. "The line — made up of juniors Cade Kriha, Lucas Walechka, Jackson Meyer Kolby Gens and Fisher Knish along with seniors Cameron Seely and Jackson Gibbs — paved the way for leading rusher Alex McCabe to pick up multiple key first downs. Running when we were against the wind and passing with the wind helped us control the ball and the clock the entire game. Special teams coach Brady Hahn had a great punting formation and plan that helped us pin JWP deep and always put the Clippers in great field position."
The Clipper defense, led by coordinator Kyle Atherton, pitched the shutout with Seely and Walechka leading the way with three-behind the line tackles each. The Clippers weren't interested in sacks. They wanted to keep quarterback Karson Lindsay in the pocket and throwing sooner than he wanted to. He finished the game 4-22-53 yards two interceptions and a fumble. The interceptions were by Isaac Mueller and Dylla. The two JWP fumbles were recovered by Dylla and Seely.
McCabe completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Four different players had receptions: Shook two for 59 yards, Mueller four for 70 yards, Dylla four for 31 yards and Blake McVenes two for 16 yards.
McCabe led the rushing attack with 20 carries for 47 yards. McVennes had five carries for 28 yards, and Tommy Kennedy carried the ball nine times for 20 yards.
Seely led the Clippers with nine tackles including three sacks/behind the line. Walecha had five tackles with two behind the line. Kennedy, Jackson Meyer and Fischer Knish made four stops each. Dylla picked up two tackles. Mueller, McCabe, Shook and Kolby Gens had one tackle each.
JWP (0-3) also lost to Mayer Lutheran 35-6 and St. Clair/Loyola 27-14.
CHS (1-2) is scheduled to host Waterville (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday for homecoming and parent's night.